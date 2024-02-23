"Seems like retaliation": Community reacts as Korean government agency fines Twitch $327K days before the platform's exit from the country

The Korean Telecommunication Commission has penalized Twitch with a fine worth 435 million won, totaling roughly $327,067. This comes within days of the website's impending departure from the country. The live-streaming giant is set to exit Korea and suspend its functions in the nation on February 27, as per announcements made last year.

According to local news sources, the fine is a result of the Amazon-owned streaming platform suspending its VOD (video-on-demand) service in 2023 and the government agency refusing to entertain Twitch's claim that VODs and live streaming are different services. The fine has left a sour taste in the mouths of many in the community. One Redditor called the fine "retaliation for leaving":

Comment byu/langpascal from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

The Korean government has also asked the purple platform to disclose information that can justify the other measures it took in the name of reducing operation costs, such as lowering the viewing quality from 1080p to 720p. Sources report an additional 15 million won ($11.2K) fine was slapped onto the website for not curbing the distribution of illegal footage.

Twitch finances and the Korean situation explained given the recently imposed fines

As per the various blog posts and announcements from the CEO and other high-ranking officials in the company, Twitch had been struggling to keep running its services. In the blog post from Dan Clancy announcing their exit from the country, the CEO blamed the high network costs. A relevant part of the press release states:

"First, we tested the P2P model in terms of source quality, and then adjusted the maximum quality to 720p. While these efforts have resulted in some cost savings, South Korea's network fees, which are 10 times higher than in most other countries, made it impossible to operate any further."

It seems that the $327K fine imposed on Twitch was partially due to the streaming platform's policies aimed at saving operation costs. As mentioned earlier, Dan also directly blames the high network fees, claiming that they are ten times higher than most other countries.

With the website slated to shut down its operations in the region on February 27, which is only a couple of days away, the news of the recently imposed fines by Korea has naturally garnered a lot of reactions from the community.

Most trolled the decisions to impose a fine on the website with only days left for it to operate, while some described it as "retaliation." Others wonder what would happen if Twitch refused to pay the fines. Here are some of the general reactions from the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Comment byu/langpascal from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/langpascal from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/langpascal from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/langpascal from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

The above statements about the company's finances must also be seen in the context that the CEO recently announced the live-streaming platform, which has incidentally dominated the industry for more than a decade, is still not profitable.