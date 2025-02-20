Several Yakuza games leaving Xbox Game Pass ahead of the next game's release

Several Yakuza titles will be leaving Xbox Game Pass ahead of the release of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. While this is disappointing for fans who were hoping to catch up on the series, the games leaving the service aren’t crucial to the upcoming spin-off. As of February 28, 2025, Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud, and PC.

This change marks the end of an era for those who enjoyed playing the early Yakuza titles as part of their Xbox Game Pass subscription. With these games gone, fans won't be able to experience the series in chronological story order unless they decide to purchase each one.

Why are these Yakuza games leaving Xbox Game Pass?

The reason behind the removal of Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered hasn't been officially confirmed by Microsoft or SEGA. These games were initially added to Xbox Game Pass at the start of 2021, along with Yakuza 5 Remastered, which, interestingly, will remain on the service.

This could be due to licensing agreements. Regardless of the reason, it means players have a limited window to experience the stories of Kiryu Kazuma's early days before the titles are taken down from the platform.

What’s next for Yakuza fans?

A still from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Image via SEGA)

Despite the departure of Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered, fans of the series still have plenty to look forward to. The upcoming release of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii promises to bring a fresh spin to the franchise. Additionally, a Dave the Diver crossover DLC featuring Like a Dragon series protagonist Kasuga Ichiban is set to be released in April 2025.

While the removal of these Yakuza games from Xbox Game Pass might be disappointing, it doesn’t spell the end for the series on the platform. With six other Yakuza titles remaining and new content on the horizon, fans still have many ways to enjoy the unique storytelling and action-packed gameplay the series is known for.

These are the remaining Yakuza games:

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

For those who want to continue playing Yakuza 3 and 4 Remastered, it is recommended to purchase them before they leave Game Pass.

