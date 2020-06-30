PUBG Mobile: Sevou’s top 5 tips to get more kills

Sevou's exclusive tips and strategies to get more kills in PUBG Mobile.

A high number of kills is one of the main ingredients of my videos, with a record of 36 kills.

Sevou, the one and only Spoidermon, Top 5 tips on getting more kills

PUBG Mobile is a PVP shooter game that features as many as 100 players in a single match. The most popular mode in the game is the battle royale mode, in which the players land on an island without any weapons. As the play zone shrinks smaller, players have to fight till the end to become the last man standing.

Players can choose to enter the match solo, duo, or in a squad consisting of up to four team members. The last person or team alive wins the match.

My name is Sevou, The one and only Spoidermon, and I am a PUBG Mobile content creator on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. I have mastered the secrets of getting high numbers of kills in almost every match. Killing enemy players may not be a difficult task for many PUBG Mobile players, but the strategies behind finding and killing a higher number of enemies can be challenging.

For the first time ever, here are my top 5 tips revealed, on how to get more kills.

#5 Land in hot places! Depending on the plane route and which hot-drop is the nearest, always try to land in either Novorepnoye, Military Base, Pochinki or Georgopol. When there are many players in one place, there is usually more loot. After leaving the landing area for the next town, you should have around 5-10 kills.

Hot drops in Erangel

#4 DON’T waste time on looting, let the enemies loot for YOU! Pick a weapon quickly before everyone else and push them. Everyone you kill has at least looted something useful that you’ll get. Whether it’s a first aid kit, a level 2 vest, an M416 or just ammo, no matter what it’s still better than wasting time on looting houses because you’ve got yourself some kills in the meantime.

Let them loot for you

#3 Always have a vehicle and move fast! I can’t stress it enough how important time is. The difficult part is not killing enemies, but finding enough enemies before the game has ended. By using vehicles, you’ll travel much faster, and they also protect you from getting shot.

A vehicle is also a very good cover!

#2 Get the Airdrops! If you can’t find enemies, go for a nearby airdrop. Everyone wants an AWM and level 3 armour, so if an airdrop is coming, always go for it. The chances are high that the enemy squads will want it too.

#1 Play solo vs squads! Playing in a squad is extremely different from playing solo. You are much faster alone and also have more loot for yourself. You make your own decisions, and if you die, you’ll learn from it and do things differently the next time. Since you don’t have teammates to help you kill the enemies, all the kills will be there waiting for you.