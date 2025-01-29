Shapeshifting action-RPG Coridden launches for PC

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jan 29, 2025 19:55 GMT
Coridden PC launch
go at it solo ro team up with others in 4-player co-op in Coridden (Image via Anshar Publishing)

Indie studio Aftnareld and Anshar Publishing have teamed up to announce Coridden for PC. This innovative action RPG is available to buy right now on Steam and GOG, and features shapeshifting abilities that let players take on forms of defeated foes. It takes this concept further with co-op, allowing players to ride their beast-form friends to take on challenging foes and gather powerful loot.

With clear influences from isometric classics like Diablo and Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, retro fans may find this worth checking out. Here are the details.

Co-op ARPG Coridden is out right now on PC

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

This sci-fi game sees players embark on a journey across the mysterious city of Aasha. Players assume the role of one of four siblings, each with a distinct personality. They embark on a quest to earn the city's dark secrets.

As an action-RPG, a variety of skills are available to invest for both the human and beast forms. Speaking of, transforming between the two modes can be done freely. This way, players can utilize both variants' strengths as needed depending on the situation.

They can also use the beast's powers to traverse the world and overcome obstacles. The isometric gameplay of Coridden features real-time action combat as players attack, dodge, and transform to take on various threats, both humanoid and otherwise.

The beast-ride mechanic in Coridden opens up unique combat opportunities (Image via Anshar Publishing)
The beast-ride mechanic in Coridden opens up unique combat opportunities (Image via Anshar Publishing)

Heroes have various abilities at their disposal during combat, and characters can be further augmented with passive and active skills via level progression. A total of four human classes and seven beast masteries are available, offering ample variety for builds whether you are on your own or with three other players.

Coridden incentivizes co-op as players unlock the team-up ability to ride together as one. This will no doubt add a layer of challenge as both the rider and the beast must be in sync to tackle the powerful bosses and other challenges. The world of Heera hides ample secrets and treasures as players take on varied side missions and character quests through the journey.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी