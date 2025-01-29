Shapeshifting action-RPG Coridden launches for PC

Indie studio Aftnareld and Anshar Publishing have teamed up to announce Coridden for PC. This innovative action RPG is available to buy right now on Steam and GOG, and features shapeshifting abilities that let players take on forms of defeated foes. It takes this concept further with co-op, allowing players to ride their beast-form friends to take on challenging foes and gather powerful loot.

With clear influences from isometric classics like Diablo and Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, retro fans may find this worth checking out. Here are the details.

Co-op ARPG Coridden is out right now on PC

This sci-fi game sees players embark on a journey across the mysterious city of Aasha. Players assume the role of one of four siblings, each with a distinct personality. They embark on a quest to earn the city's dark secrets.

As an action-RPG, a variety of skills are available to invest for both the human and beast forms. Speaking of, transforming between the two modes can be done freely. This way, players can utilize both variants' strengths as needed depending on the situation.

They can also use the beast's powers to traverse the world and overcome obstacles. The isometric gameplay of Coridden features real-time action combat as players attack, dodge, and transform to take on various threats, both humanoid and otherwise.

The beast-ride mechanic in Coridden opens up unique combat opportunities (Image via Anshar Publishing)

Heroes have various abilities at their disposal during combat, and characters can be further augmented with passive and active skills via level progression. A total of four human classes and seven beast masteries are available, offering ample variety for builds whether you are on your own or with three other players.

Coridden incentivizes co-op as players unlock the team-up ability to ride together as one. This will no doubt add a layer of challenge as both the rider and the beast must be in sync to tackle the powerful bosses and other challenges. The world of Heera hides ample secrets and treasures as players take on varied side missions and character quests through the journey.

