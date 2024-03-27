"She is off the rockers": xQc calls out Call of Duty for removing Nickmercs' Operator while retaining Nicki Minaj's skin

During a recent Call of Duty Modern Warfare III broadcast with fellow Kick stars, Just Chatting streamer Felix "xQc" wondered why Activision removed Nickmercs' Operator from the game but kept rapper Nicki Minaj's skin despite her recent controversies.

For those who are not aware, Nicholas "Nickmercs" and Timothy "TimTheTatman" both had Operator skins added to Call of Duty in June of 2023. However, the former got mired in controversy after his comments about the LGBTQ+ community, and his skin was removed. The latter asked his Operator to be taken down in solidarity soon afterward.

xQc brought up this fact while playing the game on his broadcast on March 26, 2024. He stated that Nicki Minaj's skin should also be removed on account of her recent controversies:

"Yo, yo, how come motherf**ing, they take off Nickmercs's f*cking operator for one thing he says and they are not removing Nicki Minaj and she is off the rockers or something and on some crackhead sh*t, bro? Deadass on god, what the f*ck is this bullsh*t?"

xQc protests Nickmercs's Operator getting removed from Call of Duty

While it is unclear exactly why xQc wanted Nicki Minaj's Operator to be taken out of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, there is no shortage of controversies surrounding the rapper. Over the years, she has racked up quite a list of scandals, from her claims about the COVID-19 vaccine to her more recent feud with Megan Thee Stallion.

In any case, it was clear that xQc did not appreciate Activision's decision to remove Nickmercs' Operator from the game.

For those unaware, in 2023, Call of Duty had announced that they would be bringing creator-inspired cosmetics to the shop for the first time. While cosmetics featuring rappers and celebrities were not new, with people such as Snoop Dogg getting official themed skins in years past, this was the first time that Twitch streamers and YouTubers would get Operators based on them.

TimeTheTatman and Nickmercs were the obvious choices, considering how popular their Call of Duty streams were.

However, it all came to naught after Nickmercs made a controversial post about the LGBTQ+ community on X. Many called him out for seemingly linking the queer movement with pedophilia. As a result, his skin was removed from the game.

TimTheTatman, a close friend of his, along with a few others, such as Dr DisRespect, called out Activision for the decision and even boycotted the game.

Readers should note that Nickmercs has since gone back to streaming Call of Duty, despite his prior claims. The Kick streamer got trolled by many people online after he announced his intention to return to the game after the controversy.