Honeycomb Dalgona and Tug of War will be making their way to Silly Royale's Squid Royale

Indian game studio Supergaming’s Silly Royale, which had a very successful launch of its Squid Royale mode, inspired by the hit Netflix show Squid Games, is gearing up for more Squid Royale goodness.

Squid Royale Season 2 art (Image via Supergaming)

With the successful pre-registration of the game mode and an equally successful season 1 of Squid Royale, which featured the 'Red Light Green Light’ mode, Supergaming is all set to release Season 2 of Squid Royale this coming weekend.

Silly World players will be able to enjoy the upcoming additions to the game for free.

Everything new being added to Squid Royale Season 2

Squid Royale art (Image via Supergaming)

While Squid Royale season 1 introduced the "Red Light Green Light" mode, Squid Royale season 2 plans to add more games and community-requested features with the update. Touted as the biggest update to Silly Royale yet, season 2 will see Honeycomb Dalgona and Tug of War, inspired by Netflix show Squid Games, making their Silly World debuts.

Apart from the new game modes, some much-requested community features are also being allowed, which includes the following apart from the two new game modes:

40-player Squid Royale

Streamer Mode

Referral program (earn gems — Silly Royale premium currency, by inviting your friends)

Leaderboards

New epic skins — VIP Bull, VIP Stag, VIP Lion, and Santa

Voice chat in public matches

As per Supergaming, Voice Chat for public matches in Squid Royale is one of the most requested features by the community, which they are happy to add to with the upcoming Season 2 update.

Apart from the Season 2 update, Supergaming is also hosting a raffle for the best players this season in Squid Royale. Here, the best players will be entering a raffle in their Discord and stand a chance of winning a PS5.

That is not all. The winner of the raffle also gets an entry to Silly Royale IRL — a celebration of the game’s community to be held at the end of Season 2 in Pune in January 2022.

Silly Royale IRL is a real-world experience that complements Supergaming's social game, Silly Royale. At the end of each season, the top players will be invited to take part in it and experience the game modes in real life.

Supergaming also confirmed that other Squid Game-inspired modes like Glass Bridge and Marble Game would also be playable down the line, the details of which are planned to be shared in the upcoming months on their Socials and Discord.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar