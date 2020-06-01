Skyesports And Loco Partner To Host ‘Grandslam Tournament’ Across 5 Game Titles

Brawl Stars

Chennai based esports company, Skyesports, has entered into a partnership with game streaming and esports platform - Loco to bring gaming and esports 'Skyesports Grandslam'. The month-long gaming tournament is one of the largest esports tournaments being held with some of the most popular players and teams in India. The games will stream live on LOCO and will also be available on Skyesports YouTube channel with live commentary available in Hindi and Tamil.

The tournaments will stream every week offering a total prize pool of INR 5,00,000 across various titles such as PUBG, Brawlstars, Clash of Clans, Rainbow Six Siege, etc. The tournament showcased some of the most popular esports titles in India such as PUBG Mobile along with participation from topmost teams like Soul, Fnatic, TSM-Entity, Megastars, 8Bit, Orange Rock, Team Tamilas among others.

Skyesports and Loco recently concluded a successful week-long tournament for some popular titles like PUBG & Brawlstars where some of the top teams across India in these games participated in the event. PUBG saw Team IND win the tournament after trailing behind in the 1st two days of the tournament. Brawlstars saw a record-breaking registration with 147 teams registering for this event. ODA Elites, the 2x ESL India champions were crowned champions in Skyesports Grandslam for Brawlstars by defeating team B2K with a score of 4-0

The content & digital marketing for the event will be handled by The Gameplay, Sky esports' digital partner.

In the upcoming weeks, Skyesports has announced to host 2 of the most community favourite titles, Clash of Clans and Rainbow 6 Siege and the registrations are open to all. The prize pool for Clash of Clash will be INR 1,00,000 and for Rainbow Six: Siege it will be INR 50,000/-