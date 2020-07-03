Skyesports to host 6 months long Clash of Clans and Brawlstars tournament

Skyesports Gaming Series will host 6 months of non-stop Clash of Clans and Brawlstars.

6 Months of Brawling and Clashing

Skyesports, a Chennai based esports organization has announced it will be hosting a tournament for mainstream mobile esports titles like Clash of Clans and Brawlstars.

The tournament announcement comes right after the successful run of Skyesports Grandslam. It was a two months-long online tournament for various mobile and PC titles like Rainbow Six: Siege, PUBG mobile, Clash of Clans, Brawlstars etc.

Non-stop tournament for Clash of Clans and Brawlstars

The tournament will be open to all and is said to be spread across six months for a prize pool distribution among the winners every month. The event will be live-streamed on Skyesports' Youtube channel and Facebook channel with casting in Hindi, Tamil. Malayalam. The tournament will carry a total prize pool of INR 8,00,000.

The rise and popularity of mobile gaming in India has been huge and mobile-based esports games Clash of Clash, Brawlstars are a big hit in India. In the past six months, Skyesports has been hosting various tournaments across platforms and multiple titles. Brawlstars and Clash of Clans saw some big teams in the country participate in Skyesports Grandslam tournament.

Registration for the tournament

Registration for the tournament will start next week, and the link will be available on Skyesports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter handles.

Speaking about the tournament, Shiva Nandy, CEO of Sky Esports said: 'We got a tremendous response from the mobile gaming community after our Grandslam event, and it motivated us to host more tournaments for Clash of Clans and Brawlstars. The community for these two games are very energetic and competitive. We hope to increase participation with every month with some young and talented gamers'.

About Sky Esports

The company is a leading esports venture in south India, renowned for hosting major esports tournaments. Skyesports GrandSlam, In March 2019, Skyesports hosted an esports championship tournament in collaboration with PGAX. Skyesports also has experience in organizing esports tournaments — DOTA2, FIFA20 and PUBG Mobile — for Indian Institute of Technology.