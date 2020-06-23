Skyesports Grandslam Comes to a Grand end!

Skyesports Grandslam Comes to a Grand end. The event spanned across over 50 days with multiple game titles being hosted

The tournament was streamed live on LOCO and Skyesports's channels and the commentary was available in Hindi and Tamil.

Chennai based esports company, Skyesports in partnership with LOCO, a streaming and esports platform joined hands together to host months-long gaming tournament in an attempt to engage with the gamers during the lockdown. The event spanned across over 50 days with multiple game titles being hosted.

The tournament was streamed live on LOCO and Skyesports's channels and the commentary was available in Hindi and Tamil.

The tournament saw some record-breaking numbers in terms of participation in games like Clash of Clans and Brawl stars. Skyesports also explored community favourite PC title 'Rainbow Six: Siege' which turned out to be a bit hit among the gamers.

In PUBG Mobile, the tournament saw participation from topmost teams like Soul, Fnatic, TSM-Entity, Megastars, 8Bit, Orange Rock, Team Tamilas among others. Team IND won the tournament and Team Soul was the 1st Runner up.

Brawl stars saw a record-breaking registration with 147 teams registering for this event. ODA Elites, the 2x ESL India champions were crowned champions in Skyesports Grandslam for Brawlstars by defeating team B2K with a score of 4-0

Clash of Clans, one of the most exciting clan games, gained over 250k views with 6021 Concurrent viewers, while Brawlstars got strong 150k views. Most Expected PC Game Rainbow Six Siege gain over 1,00,000 views.

The content & digital marketing for the event was handled by The Gameplay, Sky esports' digital partner.

Overall event insights can be seen here:

Skye Sports

Here is the full list of the tournament winners and runners.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile

Champions - Team IND

Runners - Team Soul

Brawlstars

Champions - ODA Elites

Runners - B2k

Rainbow Six Siege

Champions - Level Zero Esports

Runners - Team Reckoning

Clash of Clans

Champions - Indian Tribe

Runners - Bharat

Skye Sports