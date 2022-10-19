Skyesports set to invest $1 million in prize pools for 2023, as they announce SEA expansion plans with Ampverse

Skyesports, one of South Asia's most progressive tournament organizers, is set to broaden its reach to a pan-Asian audience with their ongoing expansion plans. The company is set to partner with Ampverse, an organization known for managing and operating some of the finest talent across Asia.

As a result of this expansion, both companies will be joining forces to execute and co-organize their diverse IPs. Skyesports is also set to invest a considerable figure of $1 million into their prize pools for the various online and offline tournaments across 2022 and 2023.

In return, Skyesports will have the opportunity to utilize Ampverse's extensive pool of content creators all across Southeast Asia (SEA) to aid their marketing initiatives and promotional activities.

Skyesports combines forces with Ampverse to expand into the SEA market

Ever since its formation in 2018, Skyesports has grown into one of the leading tournament organizers in South Asia. Their diverse range of IPs includes the Skyesports Championship, Skyesports League, and Skyesports Grand Slam, among several other major events in games such as Valorant, BGMI, Pokemon Unite, and more.

By expanding to the SEA market, they will be able to tap into the ever-growing esports ecosystem of one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. Southeast Asia is home to over 270 million gamers, out of which an estimated 40% are female gamers. Additionally, the growth of the region's gaming population is estimated to grow at a rate of 8.6 percent by 2025.

They also stated that they are planning to bolster their expansion project by setting up an office in Bangkok, Thailand. Skyesports' CEO and Founder, Shiva "Marvel" Nandy commented on the upcoming expansion:

“After touching millions of gamers across South Asia, it was high time for us to expand our horizons even further. We are entering the SEA market with a long-term commitment and our new office in Bangkok is indicative of that. I am thrilled to begin this journey with Ampverse, who are one of the leaders in the gaming and esports space in the region. Together, I am sure that we will be creating some of the most loved esports IPs in the region soon.”

The Indian company is known for hosting a variety of promising tournaments all across the country, be it for the grass-roots level or for the professional circuit of various esports. Along with Ampverse's expertise in the SEA market, Skyesports is expected to create even more original IPs that can cater to the needs of esports enthusiasts within the SEA region.

Ferdinand Gutierrez, CEO of Ampverse, shared his thoughts on the expansion by saying:

“We’re excited to be partnering with Skyesports to support their expansion into SEA while also co-developing new IP’s for the Indian market. This is a very complementary partnership, so we look forward to building new products together to both excite and entertain gamers across the region.”

Skyesports has already announced their first IP in Southeast Asia in the form of the Skyesports SEA Championship, powered by Ampverse. More details about the upcoming tournament will be revealed at a later date. Until then, esports enthusiasts can tune into the Sportskeeda Esports section or Skyesports' official handles for further updates.

