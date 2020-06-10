Skyesports To Add Ranbow Six : Siege And Clash Of Clash As Part Of Their Even 'Skyesports Grandslam'

Skyesports will be hosting 2 of the most community favourite titles, Clash of Clans and Rainbow 6 Siege starting 10th June 2020.

Rainbow Six: Siege will start on 12th June and go on till 14th June. Clash of Clans begins on 19th June and ends on 21st June.

Rainbow Six: Siege follows an invitational only format where some of the top teams in India were invited to participate.

Team list:

Quantum G1

Reckoning Esports

SangFroid Esports

Skybound eSports

SunAsia Esports

TAMIL SQUAD

Team Super

Virtual 5 e-Sports

XLR8 gaming

Decoy Dreams

eSamurai R6: Siege

HEXAGON Esports

KIRA Esports

LevelZero Esports

Never Diamonds

Phoenix

Clash of clash has shown an overwhelming response with TH level 13, 120+ teams registering for the Grandslam.

The prize pool for Clash of Clash will be INR 1,00,000 and for Rainbow Six: Siege it will be INR 50,000/-

Chennai based esports company, Skyesports, has entered into a partnership with game streaming and esports platform - Loco to bring gaming and esports 'Skyesports Grandslam'. The month-long gaming tournament is one of the largest esports tournaments being held with some of the most popular players and teams in India. The games will stream live on LOCO and will also be available on Skyesports YouTube channel with live commentary available in Hindi and Tamil.

The tournaments will stream every week offering a total prize pool of INR 5,00,000 across various titles such as PUBG, Brawlstars, Clash of Clans, Rainbow Six Siege, etc. The tournament showcased some of the most popular esports titles in India such as PUBG Mobile along with participation from topmost teams like Soul, Fnatic, TSM-Entity, Orange Rock, Global Eports, GodLike, among others.

Skyesports and Loco recently concluded a successful week-long tournament for some popular titles like PUBG & Brawlstars where some of the top teams across India in these games participated in the event. PUBG saw Team IND win the tournament after trailing behind in the 1st two days of the tournament. Brawlstars saw a record-breaking registration with 147 teams registering for this event. ODA Elites, the 2x ESL India champions were crowned champions in Skyesports Grandslam for Brawlstars by defeating team B2K with a score of 4-0

The content & digital marketing for the event will be handled by The Gameplay, Sky esports' digital partner.