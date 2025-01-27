Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 APAC Challenge Finals: All 12 teams, dates, venue, and format

The Challenge Finals of the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 APAC is slated to be played from February 10 to 16, 2025. It will be held offline at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, Malaysia. A total of 12 teams are gearing up to fight in this stage for a share of the total prize pool of $150,000 and five spots in the Snapdragon Mobile Masters 2025.

The Challenge Finals will be played in two phases, including Group Stage and Playoffs. The Group Stage is scheduled for February 10 to 12, where 12 MLBB teams will be divided equally into two groups. The Top three teams from each group, a total of six teams, will qualify for the Playoffs, and the remaining clubs will be knocked out of the Pro Series.

The Playoffs will be held from February 14 to 16 in hybrid elimination brackets. The winning club will get the first prize of $65,000, and the second and third teams will receive $32,000 and $17,000, respectively.

Trending

Participating teams in Challenge Finals of Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 APAC

The top six teams from the Challenge Season have reached the Finals, while six teams have directly been invited to this stage. Here are the 12 participating clubs:

Bigetron Alpha NIP Flash ONIC Philippines See You Soon Selangor Red Giants Team Liquid ID Aurora Gaming EVOS Holy Falcon Esports Falcons AP.Bren ONIC RRQ Hoshi

Prize pool distribution

A total prize pool of $150,000 will be distributed among these 12 MLBB finalists based on their results. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First Place - $65,000

Second Place - $32,000

Third Place - $17,000

Fourth Place - $10,000

Fifth Place - $5,500

Sixth Place - $5,500

Seventh Place - $3,700

Eighth Place - $3,700

Ninth Place - $2,000

10th Place - $2,000

11th Place - $1,800

12th Place - $1,800

The Challenge Season was held from January 6 to 12, with the top six teams advancing to the Finals. ONIC Philippines, RRQ Hoshi, Evos Holy, Bigetron Alpha, Aurora, and Team Liquid were in the top six. These teams will now aim to keep up their impressive performance in the Finals.

A total of six teams have been invited directly to this ultimate stage of the SPS MLBB S6 APAC. AP.Bren from the Philippines and ONIC from Indonesia have received a direct invite to the Finale. Selangor Red Giants from Malaysia and NIP Flash from Singapore have been invited here. See You Soon from Cambodia and Falcon from Myanmar have been invited to this contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.