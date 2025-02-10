Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 APAC Finals Day 1: Results and overview 

Day 1 of the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 APAC Finals was held on February 10. A total of 12 teams are competing for five spots at the Mobile Masters 2025. It is being played at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre in Malaysia. These teams are divided into two groups for the Group Stage.

Some teams like ONIC Philippines, Selangor, Liquid, and Falcons have made a strong start to their campaign on Day 1. Meanwhile, others like Bigetron, Flash, and Aurora Gaming struggled on the opening day. The top six teams from the Group Stage will be selected for the Playoffs.

Day 1 highlights of SPS MLBB S6 APAC Finals

Group A

Team Liquid from Indonesia won both matches of the day. The squad delivered a magnificent performance against Team Flash in its first game. The team won the match by a 2-0 scoreline. Key players AeronnShikii and Favian played well as the club then defeated Bigetron in their second match.

ONIC Philippines managed to win both games. The team hammered Bigetron in their first encounter. with Kelra and Kirk from the squad being impressive in this match. The popular team kept up its consistency and defeated Team See You Soon in the second battle.

Selangor Red Giants also looked great and clinched its encounters of the day. The squad outplayed See You Soon in the opening match and beat Team Flash in their second game.

Group B

Team Falcons emerged victorious in both matches of Day 1. The Filipino MLBB club defeated Indonesia’s ONIC in the first game by a scoreline of 2-1. The organization then outclassed Evos Holy in the second battle.

Evos Holy from Indonesia won its first match against RRQ Hoshi but lost the second game against Team Falcons. The Indonesian team will look to do well on Day 2.

Falcon Esports from Myanmar emerged victorious against Aurora Esports in their first game. The team then lost to Indonesia’s ONIC by a score of 1-2.

The second day of the SPS MLBB S6 Finals will be played on February 11. In Group A, Bigetron will face Team See You Soon and Team Flash. ONIC Philippines will go up against Team Flash and Selangor Red Giants, while Team Liquid must power through Selangor Giants and See You Soon.

In Group B, Team Falcons will compete against RRQ Hoshi, while ONIC Indonesia face Aurora Gaming. Falcons Esports will battle against Evos Holy on Day 2.

