Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 Challenge Finals Group Stage: Results, summary, and qualified teams for Playoffs 

Day 3 of the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 APAC Finals took place on February 12, 2025. The Group Stage ended with six teams advancing to the Playoffs, while the other six were eliminated from the event. The contest is being played in Malaysia, and the best five teams will receive a spot in the Mobile Masters 2025, featuring 16 teams from around the world.

The Playoffs are scheduled for February 14 and 16, where the top six teams from the Group Stage will compete in a hybrid elimination bracket. A total of $150K is up for grabs in the tournament. All six teams eliminated during the Group Stage will also get a share of the prize money.

Qualified teams for SPS MLBB APAC Finals Playoffs

Team Liquid ID ONIC Philippines Bigetron Esports Team Falcons ONIC RRQ Hoshi

In Group A, Team Liquid was the top performer as the Indonesia club won all of their five matches without dropping a single round. ONIC Philippines ranked second in the group with four wins and only one loss against Team Liquid.

Bogetron Esports from Indonesia finished third in Group A. The squad won three out of their five matches. They lost to Team Liquid and ONIC Philippines. The side will look to do better in the Playoffs.

Selangor Red Giants, See You Soon, and Team Flash were the bottom three teams of Group A and were eliminated from the SPS MLBB S6 event. Team Flash from Singapore didn’t win a single match in the group.

In Group B, Team Falcons ensured first place with three wins and two losses. The Filipino squad defeated ONIC, Evos Holy, and RRQ but lost to Falcon and Aurora Esports. ONIC secured second spot in this group with three wins and two losses.

Popular Indonesian team RRQ Hoshi grabbed the third position, narrowly qualifying for the SPS MLBB S6 Playoffs. Meanwhile, Falcon, Aurora, and Evos Holy finished at the bottom and were eliminated from the tournament.

Playoffs bracket

SPS S6 Finals Playoffs Bracket (Image via Liquipedia)

ONIC Indonesia will face Bigetron Esports in their first game of the playoffs in the Quarterfinals. The winning team of the match will qualify for the Upper Bracket Semifinals and will play against Team Liquid.

Meanwhile, ONIC Philippines will battle RRQ Hoshi, and the winner will move on to play Team Falcons in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

