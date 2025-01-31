Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series Season 6 EMEA Challenge Finals: Qualified teams, dates, format, and prize pool

The two-day Challenge Finals of the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series Season 6 EMEA is set to take place on February 8 and 9, 2025. A total of four teams will compete for the three spots in the SPS Masters, which will be held in April in Jakarta, Indonesia, and feature top teams from around the world. The Challenge Finals features a total prize pool of $39,000, of which $20,000 will be awarded to the champion team.

Four Mobile Legends teams will fight in this stage in a double-elimination bracket. The Grand Finals will be Bo7, while all other matches will be Bo5. The tournament will take place online and will be broadcast live on several platforms, including YouTube.

Qualified teams for SPS MLBB EMEA Challenge Finals

Here are the four finalists:

Birthright (Europe) Team Falcons (MENA) Papara SuperMassive (Turkey) Incendio Supremacy (Turkey)

Prize pool distribution

First Place - $20,000

Second Place - $10,000

Third Place - $6,000

Fourth Place - $3,000

The Challenge Season was played from January 1 to 19, 2025. Eight teams took part in this stage. The top four teams have been selected for the Finals, while the remaining four were eliminated from the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 EMEA.

Birthright had an excellent run in the Challenge Season. The European squad won their two matches and finished at the top of the Group A table. Their star player Wicked was impressive throughout the qualification stage. The club will now strive to produce the same results in the Challenge Finals and grab a spot in the Masters.

Parapa SuperMassive from Turkey finished second in Group A, winning two out of their three matches. Popular clubs S2G and Geekay Esports were eliminated as they finished third and fourth, respectively.

Team Falcons delivered a magnificent performance in the Challenge Season and ranked first in Group B. The side emerged victorious in both matches. The squad had a decent run in their regional MLBB events last year and will now strive to win this SPS tournament.

Incendio Supremacy ensured second place in their group. The club won the first encounter but faltered against Team Falcons. The team clutched out a victory with a win in their third game, sealing their Finals spot. Elevate and Besiktas Esports were the bottom two teams of Group B and were eliminated from this MLBB event.

