"So cap": SteveWillDoIt calls out Sneako claiming he is lying about gambling deal with his response to xQc

Stephen "SteveWillDoIt" has called out Nico "Sneako" on X claiming that the Rumble streamer is lying about being offered a $20 million gambling deal in his response to Felix "xQc". For context, Felix had criticized Nico in a recent stream, stating that the latter is not serious about his religious beliefs.

The exchange had started a few days ago when Sneako called out xQc for kissing male streamer AustinShow on camera. The clip of the kiss has been going viral after being reshared on social media websites, and the Rumble streamer criticized the action, stating it was wrong according to God.

Felix insinuated that he does not have integrity in his religious beliefs because he gambles but has a problem with a man kissing another man. In his defense, Nico had claimed to have turned down a $20 million gambling deal, and asked for a debate:

"I rejected that $20 million gambling deal. Xqc accepted it, then flexes that wealth on the same audience that lost from it. Stop yapping, let’s debate this tonight."

The tweet exchange (Image via DramaAlert/X)

SteveWillDoIt, however, replied to this post and stated there has never been such a deal on the table for Sneako:

"So cap no one offered u 20 million bro. Maybe 20 million over 50 years"

Sneako wants to debate xQc about religion after calling him out for kissing a man

Note: Homophobic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sneako is quite a controversial streamer, known for espousing contentious views about gender and sexuality. He was quite vocal about calling out Felix after the clip of the latter kissing a man on stream went viral. The video in question that has garnered millions of views on social media is a clip from a broadcast that dates back to 2022.

In the short clip, xQc can be seen briefly kissing a participant of his short-lived game show Juiced, AustinShow. For those who don't know, Austin, as he is called by fans, is an openly gay Twitch streamer. Regardless, the social media post caught Nico's eyes and he called them out, targeting Felix:

"This is wrong. By God's design, this is wrong. It's okay to believe in a purpose that God gave us."

In response, xQc went on stream and claimed that Sneako was not consistent with applying religious guidelines to his own life, accusing the Rumble streamer of partaking in gambling which is forbidden in his religion:

"Stop picking and choosing, if you are going to be picking and choosing for yourself. You're going to have to maintain a level of integrity. It's like when Sneako says, 'God made guy and girl for guy to f**k girl, also religion this and religion that.' And then he sits at the f*cking Red Rock and gambles his money."

In related news, xQc has been dealing with homophobia from fellow Kick streamers such as Cuffem, who called him the f-word slur during a recent Call of Duty Stream.