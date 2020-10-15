Sonic the Hedgehog joins Fall Guys

Sonic the Hedgehog skins were the latest addition made to Fall Guys, on 14th October, after the initial announcement was made on 12th October. Mediatonic - the company behind Fall Guys, unveiled on 12th October during a live stream with Sega, that a Sonic skin was coming to the game.

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in Fall Guys

The skin inspired by the crossover between Sonic the Hedgehog and Fall Guys, arrived in the game on 14th October. The skin, at launch, costed a total of 10 Crowns to purchase, with the bottom half and top half of the costume being priced at 5 Crowns each.

Imagine, if you will: 60 Sonics in one round of @FallGuysGame.



Costume available now. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/VOCbEOoLcQ — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 14, 2020

After the release of Fall Guys Season 2 last week, this comes as a welcome first update for the community in Season 2. The introduction of this skin in Fall Guys is an extension of the celebrations of Sega's 60th anniversary, and is called the Blue Blur.

First Major Update for Falls Guys Season 2

Ever since the release of Season 2, Fall Guys has been swarmed by players trying to grind the new levels, as well as reach the top tier for this season. Season 2 brought a bunch of changes to Fall Guys along with it.

Some of these changes include, a new in game character, a whole new level which has been specifically designed to make players sweat, and a costume randomiser in-game, among other additions.

Although Fall Guys is now available for players on PC and PlayStation 4, it still remains a mystery as to when Mediatonic will finally introduce the game for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The studio had previously mentioned that their main focus is to get the best out of the current version, and that they will only consider expanding on to other platforms once the studio feels satisfied with the title's growth.

In this season of medieval-themed knights and castles, the fans and the community are extremely excited with the introduction of Sonic.