The most highly anticipated moments in the gaming community are console launches and it is the best time of the year for gaming news and reveals. The PS5 has been released in select regions on the 12th of November. It has seen an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans and has been selling out as quickly as consoles are being restocked.

The PS5 pre-order situation was one that quickly devolved into chaos as fans rushed to online stores looking for the next-gen console. Re-selling became rampant and bots were used by people to beat out the competition.

Safe to say, the PS5 launch has been quite the success for Sony. While the console has gotten to a great launch in select regions and the Europe launch date is confirmed to be the 19th of November, India still does not have a confirmed launch date.

Sony ran into a bizarre trademark dispute that may have delayed the launch and the only information that the company released for the Indian market was the pricing of the consoles. There was no news from Sony about a release date or a reason for the delay in announcing until today.

Sony India posts fresh update on PS5's launch date in India

#PS5 Launch Update for all the PlayStation India Fans. pic.twitter.com/NyZvx2hKHQ — Sony India (@sony_india) November 13, 2020

Sony India posted an update regarding the launch date of the PS5 in India. Citing issues such as working out local import regulations, Sony India said that they would update fans with a concrete date as more information became available.

Fans have generally reacted positively to this sort of open communication by Sony and appreciated the fact that the company is keeping them in the loop.

We don't expect you to come out and tell us the dates. But we expect you to communicate like this. Keep this up! — Ken (@khanshahabaz) November 13, 2020

Yes please at least keep telling us the updates. Be more open with your communication. That is all what we want. — Navdeep Tuli (@Navdeep_Tuli) November 13, 2020

Advertisement

The PS5 has a solid launch lineup of games that includes the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. Indian fans are, no doubt, chomping at the bit to get their hands on the console.

Previously, Sony released the prices of the base PS5 as well as the Digital Edition. Fans will be able to pick up the consoles for ₹49,990(Standard) and ₹39,990(Digital Edition).