Sony and Microsoft deny refund requests for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 purchasers are reportedly struggling to follow through on CD Projekt Red’s advice to refund the console versions of the game if they don’t want to wait for performance updates.

Many buyers have shared their experiences of attempting to refund Cyberpunk 2077 with Sony and Microsoft, despite the developers specifically mentioning it in their latest Twitter post. At the moment however, players attempting to have the game refunded have been told that the refund requests can’t be fulfilled as they go against Microsoft and Sony’s refund policies.

Why can’t Cyberpunk 2077 be refunded?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that both Microsoft and Sony have a vested interest in denying refund requests, as they profit off of every sale for their platforms, in much the same way that CD Projekt Red does.

Both Microsoft and Sony have stated that they will not refund a game after it has been downloaded or played for a certain period of time.

However, Microsoft and Sony are not solely to blame. During CD Projekt Red’s recent conference call on the state of Cyberpunk 2077 they revealed that there currently is no specific refund infrastructure in place with Sony and Microsoft for handling Cyberpunk 2077 refunds.

Given how high-profile both Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red are, it’s reasonable to believe that some sort of refund agreement or plan will eventually be reached, even if it might take some time.

@CyberpunkGame @CDPROJEKTRED can you guys help somehow? I get patches are on the way, but this is beyond frustrating that I can’t even boot the game on my #ps4 or #PS5. I just wanted a refund but that’s impossible apparently. — Mgs2master2 (@mgs2master2) December 14, 2020

@XboxSupport Why can't I get a refund on Cyberpunk 2077?? pic.twitter.com/vbPNRtaw2W — sabinfire (@sabinfire) December 14, 2020

To wait or refund Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red did take time to ask for patience from those playing Cyberpunk 2077 to give them time to fix and update the game, but whether or not to wait, is something each player will need to decide for themselves.

CD Projekt Red hopes to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to a satisfactory state with two more patches over the next two months, but there is no guarantee that this will fix enough problems that players will be satisfied.

Inversely, refunding Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t prohibit players from buying the game again later, either on the same console once it’s fixed, or on a next gen console or PC where the game could potentially run better.

While it might take some time for a proper refund agreement to get sorted out, it’s not likely that CD Projekt Red could ever retract their statement. Even though they brought up refunds without prior agreements with Microsoft or Sony, it’s likely that some sort of solution will be put in place soon.