Sony reveals next-gen tech and DualSense features for Fortnite on the PlayStation 5

Sony recently announced on its official blog that Fortnite would be using next-gen tech as well as DualSense to provide players with not only higher resolutions and frame rates but also adaptive trigger feedback and more.

With the PlayStation 5 set to release on 12th November in the United States of America, Sony has been extraordinarily active in revealing exclusive titles and game updates for this upcoming console, especially with the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation exclusive being one of the most-widely awaited titles.

The official statement from Sony regarding the changes coming to Fortnite on the PlayStation 5 stated:

“As PlayStation kicks off its newest “Season” with the PS5, we’re grateful to continue creating new experiences in Fortnite. Just as you celebrate unboxing a new console at home, it’s been awesome for our team to begin unlocking the power and potential of the new console.”

Fortnite on the PlayStation 5

In its announcement of Fortnite for the PS5, Sony made sure to let the community know that it is not a tweak of the already-present PS4 version. The statement further clarified that this new version of Fortnite has been explicitly designed to completely utilize the new hardware in the PS5.

How Fortnite uses the new features in PS5 and the DualSense wireless controller: https://t.co/k60vlzaChn pic.twitter.com/b6hQ7XxzHM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 7, 2020

A detailed understanding of how the new hardware in the PS5 can create an ‘upgraded Fortnite experrience’ was also listed out:

“Working with the console’s custom RDNA 2 GPU, we’ve made the next-gen version of Fortnite output at 4K and up to 60 FPS in all game modes on PS5.”

“The Zen 2 CPU + expanded memory let us use dynamic visuals and physics to bring even more life to the Fortnite Island. Grass and trees respond to explosions, visual effects for smoke and liquid are enhanced, and there are new effects for clouds and the Storm.”

“Our work with PS5’s ultra-high-speed SSD has let us dramatically upgrade loading performance, improving texture loading and letting you get into matches much faster.”

“Split-screen can be played with higher performance: up to 60 FPS! This is due to our work with the improved CPU, GPU, and memory”.

The PS5 certainly promises players a completely new experience when they switch on this globally renowned battle royale game.

New additions to Fortnite’s DualSense adaptation on the PS5

Apart from making changes to the game’s visual aspects, Sony is looking to provide players with a much more in-depth experience via the DualSense controllers.

According to Sony, the DualSense feature will support adaptive trigger feedback for ranged weapons in Fortnite. Going into further details, the reports from Sony say:

“Fortnite will support two kinds of adaptive trigger feedback for ranged weapons: trigger pull feedback and sustained feedback. Weapons that fire once per trigger pull — your Pistols, SMGs, Snipers, Assault Rifles, etc. — will use trigger pull feedback, meaning you’ll feel the authentic resistance of pulling their triggers as you push down the trigger of the DualSense.”

“Weapons that require you to hold down the trigger button — like the Boom Bow and the Minigun — will make use of sustained feedback. Even as you’re holding the DualSense trigger all the way down, you’ll still feel an authentic sensation of resistance, reminiscent of what it feels like to draw back a bow or keep a Minigun firing.”

Besides these new features, Sony has also brought back the “Throwback Axe Pickaxe” from Fortnite Chapter 1 as a celebration for the PS5’s launch. This pickaxe is available in the item shop and the PlayStation Store, where players can claim it for free from their PS4 or PS5. It is supposed to be available for PlayStation owners until 15th January 2021.