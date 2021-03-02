Sony's Playstation store will no longer provide movie and TV rentals/purchases from August 31st

Sony has just announced that users will no longer be able to purchase or rent any movie or TV content on the Playstation Store starting from August 31st, 2021.

The move comes after many years of persistence from Sony. It seems that the Japanese corporation has finally thrown in the towel against its popular rivals Netflix, Hulu, and others.

Sony has released an official statement detailing why it has decided to axe this division and how existing users will be affected moving forward.

Sony ends movie and TV rentals and purchases on the Playstation store

Sony released a statement on its PlayStation blog.

We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.

Existing users need not worry as all purchases made by them on the PlayStation Store in the past will be available for access beyond the August 21, 2021 deadline. People who have bought content on the store can access all of it from Sony's family of products like the PS4 and PS5.

The move probably won't affect Sony's customer base. This is yet another shift towards monopolized content delivery systems. It could lead to the slow death of owning media and lead to more subscription-based rental services.

