Sony and Tencent are the biggest gaming companies in the world as of 2021: Report

Gaming's popularity is increasing exponentially with every passing year, with the main reason being increasing affordability. From PC components to mobiles, everything is becoming cheaper, while internet costs have also plummeted over the years.
Alltopeverything.com has released a list of the top ten biggest gaming companies in the world. According to their report, the video gaming industry broke records in 2020, selling over 130 billion USD worth of titles and consoles.
Top ten biggest gaming companies worldwide in 2021
10 - Bandai Namco
The company behind the famous Dragon Ball Series, Pacman, Tekken, and Naruto Series, is in tenth place, earning 2.2 billion USD last year.
The company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, was founded in 2006.
#9 - SegaSammy
Founded in 2004 through the merger of Sega and Sammy Corporation, it is now the world's ninth-largest video game company.
SegaSammy earned around 2.3 billion USD in revenue thanks to the newly-launched title, Total War Saga: Troy.
#8 - Take-Two Interactive
The New York-based organization owns two popular labels, Rockstar Games and 2K, known for titles like Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K, respectively.
Founded in 1993, the company grossed 3.1 billion USD last year.
#7 - Epic Games
The company is behind the development of Unreal Engine, on which games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile run.
Epic Games, founded in 1991, is based in North Carolina, USA. The company earned around 4.2 billion USD in revenues, to which Fortnite: Save the World contributed majorly.
#6 - Electronic Arts
EA secured sixth place in the top ten video game companies in the world list with 5.5 billion USD in earnings.
EA is mostly into sports video games, and the FIFA series is the most successful lineup in their hatchet.
#5 - Activision Blizzard
The California-based company grossed more than 8.1 billion USD in 2020. Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch are the brainchild of Activision Blizzard.
Call of Duty: Mobile is also one of the most successful mobile games of the previous year.
#4 - Microsoft
Microsoft became the fourth-largest gaming company globally with 11.6 billion in gaming revenues, mainly due to its newly launched Xbox Series X/S.
They also own Minecraft, one of the most successful games of all time.
#3 - Nintendo
Nintendo is a Japanese MNC headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. The company earned 12.1 billion USD in 2020 thanks to the Nintendo Switch console and their new game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The company, founded in 1889, is known for Mario, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros, etc.
#2 - Tencent
The Shenzen-based conglomerate is the world's largest video game vendor. The company made 13.9 billion USD in earnings thanks to Honor of Kings (a MOBA game mainly popular in China) and PUBG Mobile (Battle Royale game).
Both mobile phone titles grossed 5 billion USD in 2020, 36 percent of the total revenue. Tencent also owns majority stakes in Riot Games, Supercell, Epic Games, etc.
#1 - Sony
The Japanese company maintained its number one spot with around 25 billion USD in revenue. The company came out with the fifth version of its popular gaming console, the PlayStation 5, which has surpassed 6 million units in sales as of March.
Apart from that, the company also publishes popular games like Spider-Man, The Last of Us, etc.