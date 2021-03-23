Sony and Tencent are the biggest gaming companies in the world as of 2021: Report

Gaming's popularity is increasing exponentially with every passing year, with the main reason being increasing affordability. From PC components to mobiles, everything is becoming cheaper, while internet costs have also plummeted over the years.

Alltopeverything.com has released a list of the top ten biggest gaming companies in the world. According to their report, the video gaming industry broke records in 2020, selling over 130 billion USD worth of titles and consoles.

Top ten biggest gaming companies worldwide in 2021

10 - Bandai Namco

The company behind the famous Dragon Ball Series, Pacman, Tekken, and Naruto Series, is in tenth place, earning 2.2 billion USD last year.

The company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, was founded in 2006.

And @Binchang84 takes it over @Joey_Fury!



Congrats to Binchang! But this fight isn't OVER! He now has to face @Glaciating in the KOTH showdown NOW!#KOTHFinalshttps://t.co/vrgVGne896 pic.twitter.com/VSD0sbNVaY — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) March 21, 2021

#9 - SegaSammy

Advertisement

Founded in 2004 through the merger of Sega and Sammy Corporation, it is now the world's ninth-largest video game company.

SegaSammy earned around 2.3 billion USD in revenue thanks to the newly-launched title, Total War Saga: Troy.

SegaSammy

#8 - Take-Two Interactive

The New York-based organization owns two popular labels, Rockstar Games and 2K, known for titles like Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K, respectively.

Founded in 1993, the company grossed 3.1 billion USD last year.

Take-Two Interactive

#7 - Epic Games

The company is behind the development of Unreal Engine, on which games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile run.

Advertisement

Epic Games, founded in 1991, is based in North Carolina, USA. The company earned around 4.2 billion USD in revenues, to which Fortnite: Save the World contributed majorly.

Stain fields of grain and pillage the village in Coxwell, one of the many large-scale medieval battlegrounds coming to #Chivalry2!



Pre-purchase now for exclusive access to the closed beta (April 23-26) https://t.co/2brCEngN8L pic.twitter.com/Pk1BT1bl1R — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 22, 2021

#6 - Electronic Arts

EA secured sixth place in the top ten video game companies in the world list with 5.5 billion USD in earnings.

EA is mostly into sports video games, and the FIFA series is the most successful lineup in their hatchet.

#ItTakesTwoGame is 1 week away! ⏱️ Really wish we had Cody's ability to speed up time right about now. pic.twitter.com/zGSaI72N7E — Electronic Arts (@EA) March 19, 2021

#5 - Activision Blizzard

The California-based company grossed more than 8.1 billion USD in 2020. Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch are the brainchild of Activision Blizzard.

Call of Duty: Mobile is also one of the most successful mobile games of the previous year.

Advertisement

#4 - Microsoft

Microsoft became the fourth-largest gaming company globally with 11.6 billion in gaming revenues, mainly due to its newly launched Xbox Series X/S.

They also own Minecraft, one of the most successful games of all time.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/I7bZwWvwHd — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 11, 2021

#3 - Nintendo

Nintendo is a Japanese MNC headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. The company earned 12.1 billion USD in 2020 thanks to the Nintendo Switch console and their new game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The company, founded in 1889, is known for Mario, Pokemon, Super Smash Bros, etc.

Relax and take a nice breather from scrolling, brought to you by #PokemonSwordShieldEX and The Isle of Armor tourism board.https://t.co/oC0eupAf8U pic.twitter.com/tE3NT5JE34 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 22, 2021

#2 - Tencent

Advertisement

The Shenzen-based conglomerate is the world's largest video game vendor. The company made 13.9 billion USD in earnings thanks to Honor of Kings (a MOBA game mainly popular in China) and PUBG Mobile (Battle Royale game).

Both mobile phone titles grossed 5 billion USD in 2020, 36 percent of the total revenue. Tencent also owns majority stakes in Riot Games, Supercell, Epic Games, etc.

Honor of Kings, one of the world's most popular games by number of players, set a new world record of 100 million average daily active users year to date 🥳 https://t.co/QGw1e6agbv — Tencent Games (@TencentGames) November 3, 2020

#1 - Sony

The Japanese company maintained its number one spot with around 25 billion USD in revenue. The company came out with the fifth version of its popular gaming console, the PlayStation 5, which has surpassed 6 million units in sales as of March.

Apart from that, the company also publishes popular games like Spider-Man, The Last of Us, etc.