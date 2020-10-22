T1 enters COD Mobile scene, picks up 2020 World Championship finalist 1k Gaming

With the world of mobile esports growing more day by day, world-renowned organizations are also stepping into the scene. The newest addition to the list is the South Korean organization, T1, which acquired its COD Mobile roster today.

The famous organization procured the winners of the COD Mobile National Championship of South Korea, 1K Gaming.

T1 COD Mobile roster

T1 F10W3R

T1 JongBok

T1 Can You

T1 Gee

T1 Holic

T1 had already entered the mobile esports scene with the signing of their PUBG Mobile roster earlier this year. With the signing of the COD Mobile roster, T1 has made it clear that they are taking mobile esports quite seriously.

[Call of Duty: Mobile 팀 공개]

T1과 함께할 콜 오브 듀티: 모바일팀을 소개합니다. 한국을 대표하여 월드챔피언쉽에서 활약할 모습을 기대해주세요.



[Welcome Call of Duty: Mobile]

Introducing T1's @PlayCODMobile team!

They will be representing Korea at coming Worlds.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/tleQFE6fFf — T1 (@T1) October 22, 2020

1K Gaming, the roster which T1 has hired, had previously won the COD Mobile Korean National Championship to qualify for the COD Mobile World Championship, which is slated to be held in December this year. The team won the National Championship, winning nine rounds and dropping only three rounds on their way to the title. However, it will be interesting to see how they will fare at the world stage where the stakes and the competition will be much higher as compared to the nationals.

T1 or formerly known as SK Telecom T1 or SKT T1 is a South Korean eSports team run by T1 Entertainment & Sports. The organization was founded in 2003 and has been famous for its dominance in League of Legends. SKT's League of Legends team was crowned as the World Champions in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

About COD Mobile World Championship

COD Mobile announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $1,000,000. The tournament, which will feature the eight top tier teams from different regions, is all set to be held in Seoul, South Korea, in December this year. With this being the first installment of the World Championship, it would be interesting to see how much viewership and fan support the tournament gets. The teams will have to be at their absolute best to have a chance of winning the tournament.