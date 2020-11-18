Spider-Man: Miles Morales bug turns streamer into 'Heater Parker'

While playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a Twitch streamer encountered a bug which transformed his character into a “heater”.

Recently, various gamers have reported a bug which transforms the Spider-Man character into certain inanimate objects, such as a brick or like in this case, a “heater”. Regardless, the bug is expected to be fixed in the coming days, although the incident itself was hilarious.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been developed by Insomniac Games, and was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game was released on 12th November 2020, and has received favorable reviews from gamers and streamers alike.

The bug has been reported by various gamers in the past few days. On Twitter, American graphic designer Rob Sheridan posted the following video of the “Spider-brick”. Apparently, his in-game character had collided with a wall, and turned into a brick. This did not affect Spider-Man’s skills, as you can see in the video below.

Moreover, a Reddit user posted the following video of the “Spider-Dumpster”. The bug had literally turned Spider-Man into a giant blue dumpster, once again, without affecting his powers. As you can see in the video, the user was using the spider-web to glide around buildings as a dumpster.

Twitch streamer MediocriT75 has recently been playing various PS5 games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While playing, he was astounded to find that his character had somehow transformed into a literal heater.

As you can see in the video, the streamer came up with the name “Heater Parker”, which is a play on the original Spider-Man’s name “Peter Parker”. While most new games have different kind of bugs that developers later fix, Spider-Man: Miles Morales might just have the most hilarious one that we have seen in a long time!

Until now, there has been no official update as to when the bug might be fixed. However, considering how much traction it has garnered on different social media platforms, it should be fixed in the coming days. Of course, that means Spider-Man: Miles Morales players will no longer be able to play as any of the variety of inanimate objects mentioned above.