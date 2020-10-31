Spider-Man: Miles Morales' suit reveal for the new game

Since Insomniac Games' announcement about the upcoming Spider-man: Miles Morales game for both the PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation 5, fans have been extremely eager to get more insights on the upcoming title.

Recently, in a tweet, Marvel Entertainment revealed the first look of Miles Morales' Spider-verse suit, which has been specifically designed by the developers to match the look from Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse.

Miles Morales' Spider-man suit revealed

🕷️ Your first look at the unmistakably stylish "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Suit, a launch day bonus for "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" on PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/DFVXFslvmK #BeGreater #BeYourself @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/mUlS4WQrwO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 30, 2020

The new trailer including visuals of the new Spider-man suit, also shows that the game includes comic-like sound boxes for fight sequences. These visual sounds include the 'ssspak!' as well as the 'thock' expression.

The fans seem to love this new look Spider-man, as they are already expressing their excitement over the upcoming game,

Yoooooooo they even have the character model move at 12 fps like in the movie



This is so cool!!!😭😭😭 — TBAG (@TBagGamingYT) October 30, 2020

That altered framerate like the movie, the details are insane, GG @insomniacgames 🥰 — Armand (@ArmGunar) October 30, 2020

The official announcement from Marvel Entertainment regarding the upcoming Spider-man game came on YouTube, as the Production Designer of the game, Justin K. Thompson, presented a detailed insight into Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse.

Along with this reveal, the developers at Insomniac Games have also confirmed that the Miles Morales suit is earnable for every player, and that it is not bound to only pre-orders, which are scheduled to go live from 12th November.

Insomniac has clarified that the Into The Spider-Verse suit is NOT bound to preorders, meaning: you can earn it playing the game https://t.co/vrCfHfne84 — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 30, 2020

According to the PlayStation.com page for Spider Man: Miles Morales,

"Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills."

With that in mind, the release of the game is expected to be a huge success among the fans, as Marvel Entertainment and Insomniac Games are both are hard at work to make this the most unique Spider-man game so far, with expectations like,

"A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good."

"Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant and bustling neighborhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home"

Spider-man: Miles Morales looks all set for a grand release, as the fans get their hopes up after the new trailer was launched.