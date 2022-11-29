Splatoon 3 Big Run release dates and time across all regions revealed; Salmonids set to make a return based on popular demand

Players who have been enjoying Splatoon 3 will soon be getting a lot of content thanks to the work done by its developers. Fresh news about the Big Run mode has been released, which will offer a classic co-op experience to all its players. Salmonids will make a special entry in this mode, much to the delight of those who have been asking for it for quite some time.

Nintendo of America

The Salmonids come to Splatsville when Big Run, the all new



The Salmonids come to Splatsville when Big Run, the all new #Splatoon3 co-op event, takes place from 12/9 at 4pm PT to 12/11 4pm PT! Assemble your crew of part-timers and put in some Salmon Run shifts today! We're gonna need a bigger Slosher..

Since its release, plenty of new content has been routinely released in the series' latest installment. While the overall feedback has been positive, it has allowed things to stay fresh for the players. Despite the game being a Nintendo Switch exclusive, it has been one of the year's best releases.

The Splatoon 3 Big Run mode is something that players have been interested in jumping into ever since it was announced. It will be a Salmon Run event which was first hinted at during the pre-release period of the game. Players have had to wait for over a month to get confirmation about the mode and what it would entail. Suffice it to say, the potential addition of Salmonids has certainly made the upcoming game mode even more special.

The Big Run mode in Splatoon 3 will have a time limit, and players should look to make the most of it

On November 29, Nintendo of America confirmed the date and time of the co-op mode. They also mentioned the return of Salmonids in the same post. As mentioned above, the Big Run has a time limit and will only be available for three days.

Splatoon 3 players can start the special co-op mode on December 9, and it will remain live till December 11. While gamers will be happy to receive more information regarding the mode, the short period could leave a few disappointed.

Nintendo has also revealed the start time for the co-op event. The action is set to begin at 4:00 pm PT. Here are the timings for some of the other regions:

7:00 pm ET

00:00 am UKT

5:30 am IST (December 10)

Other regions can also calculate their timings based on the details mentioned above. Typically, Salmonids have been the main enemy of Salmon Run events in both Splatoon 3 and the earlier game as well. Many fans have wished for them to be added to the Big Run mode, and their wait will soon come to an end.

It now remains to be seen what kind of feedback the mode gets and whether it can deliver on its expectations.

