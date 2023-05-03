Splatoon 3 patch version 3.1.1 official notes: Splatfest adjustments, multiplayer fixes, and more

A new Splatoon 3 update is now live, and version 3.1.1 has introduced a fair number of fixes to the title, especially when it comes to certain system adjustments and the multiplayer aspect of the game. Some of the biggest changes in the new patch are the tweaks and quality-of-life changes that have made their way to the Splatfests in the game.

Additionally, fixes have also been made to Salmon Run, along with certain multiplayer aspects that seem to be causing a fair bit of trouble for many in the community.

Splatoon 3 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch notes can look up the game's official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Splatoon 3 patch version 3.1.1 official notes

1) Changes to Splatfests

Data relating to future Splatfests has been added.

Adjusted things like screen brightness and ink coloring on stages during Splatfests.

In addition to adding data relating to future Splatfests, we released this update to adjust how stages look during Splatfests. Please note that we plan on making further changes to ink coloring when using Color Lock in the next update.

The next update is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June.

2) Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players who Super Jumped to a player who was using a Zipcaster would sometimes land in an unintended location.

3) Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the game to crash at the start of a special wave in rare cases.

4) Fixes to Splatfests

Fixed an issue where the music and performances in Splatsville and Inkopolis during a Splatfest would become out of sync if the main menu was open for a long time.

5) Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where edits to a player’s locker would be canceled if the player was editing during a schedule transition.

