How to play split-screen Multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was granted an additional feature by Activision and all things considered, the split-screen multiplayer mode may be a solid addition to the game.

The community may not be happy with the skill-based matchmaking system or the long grind to max weapons. But one thing that Activision seems to have done right is the feature that allows players to dive into split-screen multiplayer mode from the comfort of their couch.

The split-screen feature comes as a nice addition for players in private matches and lets two players playing on the same screen to have enhanced communication between them. However, using the split-screen feature on consoles for a round of multiplayer matches does have a few requirements.

Here's how players can play multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war using split-screen.

How to play Multiplayer with Split Screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

To turn on the split-screen feature in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players need to follow a series of steps. Most importantly, players would need two separate PlayStation Network or Xbox Live accounts depending on the console in question.

The steps that a player needs to follow to activate the split-screen option are as follows.

Step 1: Connect the Second Controller

To begin with, the player needs to connect both the controllers being used via the PSN or Xbox Live accounts. Not connecting a controller to an account while using a split-screen would limit the game's playability to offline modes only.

Step 2: Setting the Orientation

After connecting both the controllers, the players need to set the screen orientation for split-screen. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War allows players to split their screens either vertically or horizontally. The orientation setting is available in the Graphics settings menu in the game.

Step 3: Choose between Online or Offline

Once in the game, the players need to select if they want to play against other players online or offline. As mentioned before, players need two unique accounts to play online. However, logging in to the controller through a guest account on the console will allow only offline modes in split-screen.

Step 4: Enter/Create a Lobby

With everything set, all that remains to be done for the players is to either create or enter an already existing lobby. This should allow anyone to get started with a split-screen multiplayer game of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.