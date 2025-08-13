Sports Interactive teases Football Manager 26 Matchday first look in recent video

Sports Interactive has just teased the Football Manager 26 Matchday first look via a video on the title's official X handle. Based on the 30-second teaser, the 2026 edition of the popular Football Manager title will hit digital storefronts soon. The teaser showed clips of the game, highlighting the first matchday of the upcoming 25/26 Premier League season.The teaser not only provides a sneak peek at Football Manager 26’s new official Premier League license, but also throws light on how it will now look with its move to the Unity engine.The confirmation of Football Manager 26's upcoming release and its partnership with the English Premier League have sparked a buzz amongst football enthusiasts and gamers worldwide.What do you need to know about the Football Manager 26 Matchday first look video and the title's imminent release?As mentioned, the FM26 Matchday first look video introduces the Premier League and visuals designed by the Unity Engine. The well-known voice of Peter Drury says:&quot;The wait has been long... The build-up impossible to ignore... So much has changed, but that feeling? It never left.&quot;For those unaware, Sports Interactive and SEGA took to Football Manager's official social media handle in early February 2025 to announce the cancellation of Football Manager 25. The announcement shook the gaming community, which had been hopeful about the release of the title's 2025 edition, despite the long delay.According to the developers, the 2025 edition was cancelled due to various unforeseen challenges that rendered the title subpar and failed to meet their desired vision.Also read: Football Manager 25 canceled: What's the reason behind the decision?Through this tweet, the developers also announced for the first time that they would be tirelessly working for the release of Football Manager 26, which would provide an amplified gaming experience.Since then, the craze for the title has increased, although it remains to be seen how much the 2026 edition of the title is an upgrade from the existing 2024 version. However, it is likely guaranteed that when the 2026 edition is made available for purchase, many existing and new players will look to purchase it and experience the thrill of managing a virtual football club.