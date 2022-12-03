Sportskeeda Esports and Hyderabad Hydras announce FIFA tournament featuring INR 1 lakh prize pool

Amidst FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Sportskeeda Esports has decided to hop on to the hype train and bring a treat for the football fans. Kicking off on December 3, Sportskeeda Esports' FIFA Tournament, powered by Hyderabad Hydras, will showcase a clash between some of the most cherished Indian football esports players from various fan-favorite franchises.

Taking a leaf out of Fédération Internationale de Football Association's book, the contests will be structured in the single-elimination format, much like the World Cup 2022's knockout stage. The esports tournament's matches will take place between December 3 and 18, which will commence with the Round of 16 and will be followed by Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Finals.

Everything about the FIFA tournament of Sportskeeda Esports and Hyderabad Hydras

Sportskeeda Esports and Hyderabad Hydras are collaborating to organize the single-elimination football gaming championship, which will feature the following professional FIFA gamers from various popular esports organizations in action:

Saransh "saranshjain7" Jain from GodLike Esports

from GodLike Esports Aditya Chadha from Mumbai City FC

from Mumbai City FC Shubham " shubumbumtumtum" from Mumbai Ultras Esports

from Mumbai Ultras Esports Shayantan "sm_ben07" Mondal from Noscope gaming

from Noscope gaming Charanjot "Charanjot12" Singh from GodLike Esports

from GodLike Esports Soumak "SoumakG98_" Ghosh from NoScope Gaming

from NoScope Gaming Vanshaj “V—SHARMA10” Sharma from Mumbai Ultras Esports

from Mumbai Ultras Esports Navin "CFC-Navin" Haridoss from Chennaiyin FC

from Chennaiyin FC Saksham "Sakky" Rattan from Chemin Esports

from Chemin Esports Arvind “Arvind7” from Godsreign

from Godsreign Siddh "Jenasidfc" Chandarana from Mumbai City Esports

from Mumbai City Esports Darvesh "D33KAY" Khera from Godsreign

Format, prize pool, schedule, and more

The tournament's format has been designed in such a way that each of the 16 participants will be able to represent a specific country parallel to the pre-Quarter Finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The gamers will then sweat it hard to progress to the next round with each match, and ultimately, viewers might be able to witness the contest between the two finalists. The FIFA esports tournament will have the following schedule and format:

Round of 16 - To be held from December 3 to 7

Quarter-Finals - To be held from December 9 to 11

Semi-Finals - To be held from December 14 to 15

Finals - To be held on December 18

The contest will have a prize pool of ₹100,000, with rewards being distributed as follows:

First place - ₹50,000

Second place - ₹30,000

Third place - ₹15,000

Top Scorer of the tournament - ₹5,000

Fans can catch the action on Sportskeeda Esports' YouTube channel. Here's a link to the official channel so readers can watch the livestream from December 3 to December 18 and hit the Subscribe button: Sportskeeda Esports.

Besides the coverage on YouTube, fans will be able to catch after-match analyses and other updates regarding the online tournament on Sportskeeda Esports' Instagram handle. Hence, ensure to drop a follow on the account given here.

For the unversed, Hyderabad Hydras are India's first city-based esports organization with multiple rosters for games like Clash of Clans, FIFA, BGMI, and more. The outfit representing the South Indian city has also signed various professional players and content creators.

