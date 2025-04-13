SPS MLBB Mobile Masters 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights 

ONIC Philippines became the undisputed champions of the Snapdragon Pro Series MLBB Mobile Masters 2025. The Filipino squad demonstrated complete dominance in the event, outclassing Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi in the Grand Finals by a scoreline of 4-1 and lifting the prestigious trophy. They were awarded a cash prize of $80,000 for their effort.
RRQ Hoshi, a fan-favorite team, grabbed the runner-up spot, receiving $40,000 in prize money. The Indonesian squad had an outstanding run in the Group Stage and the initial phases of the Playoffs. However, they lost their crucial battle against ONIC Philippines in the Finale on April 13.
The Mobile Masters featured 12 teams from across the world and a total prize pool of $200,000. The Group Stage was played from April 7 to 9, while the Playoffs were held in Indonesia from April 11 to 13.
Prize pool distribution of MLBB Mobile Masters 2025
- ONIC Philippines - $80,000
- RRQ Hoshi - $40,000
- Team Falcons PH - $20,000
- Team Liquid ID - $20,000
- Bigetron Esports - $11,000
- ONIC - $11,000
- Papara SuperMassive - $6,000
- Aurora Türkiye - $6,000
- YBINGAME - $2,000
- Alpha7 Esports - $2,000
- INFLUENCE RAGE - $1,000
- Team Falcons - $1,000
Group Stage summary
In Group A, ONIC Philippines exhibited a wonderful performance and topped the table. Team Liquid and Bigetron came second and third, respectively, while Papara Supermassive, YBIN Game, and Influence Rage were the bottom three teams.
In Group B, RRQ Hoshi came out on top after winning all of their matches. Team Falcons Philippines and ONIC Indonesia ranked second and third, respectively, while Aurora, Alpha 7, and Team Falcons were the bottom three.
Playoffs highlights
In the Quarterfinals, Team Falcons started out brilliantly, defeating Bigetron Esports by a 3-1 scoreline. The team then faced ONIC Philippines in the Semifinals but lost the battle and were eliminated from the MLBB Mobile Masters. On the other hand, ONIC Philippines put up a wonderful performance and secured their spot in the Grand Finals.
Team Liquid outplayed ONIC Indonesia in the Quarterfinals, but fell short against RRQ Hoshi in the Semifinals. This helped RRQ Hoshi advance to the Grand Finals.
ONIC Philippines and RRQ Hoshi clashed against each other in the Grand Finals, where the former dominated the matchup and came out on top. The organization secured another major MLBB title after winning the M6 World Championship last year.
