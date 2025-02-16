SPS MLBB Season 6 APAC: Winners, prize pool distribution, qualified teams for Mobile Masters 2025

ONIC Philippines became the undisputed winner of the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series Season 6 APAC. The Filipino club dominated the competition in the Challenge Finals Playoffs and emerged victorious in the overall tournament, receiving the first prize of $65,000. The final stage of the tournament was played in Johor, Malaysia.

The top five teams from the SPS S6 APAC have qualified for Mobile Masters 2025, a global MLBB contest. Team Liquid from Indonesia had already been invited to Masters. Aside from that, all the other teams that participated in the Challenge Finals Playoffs of the SPS S6 APAC will also play in Masters 2025.

Prize pool distribution for SPS MLBB S6 APAC

A total prize pool of $150,000 was distributed among the top 12 teams of the tournament. Here is the breakdown:

ONIC Philippines - $65,000 ONIC - $32,000 Team Liquid ID - $17,000 Team Falcons PH - $10,000 Bigetron Esports - $5,500 RRQ Hoshi - $5,500 Selangor Red Giants - $3,700 Falcon Esports - $3,700 See You Soon - $2,000 Aurora Gaming - $2,000 Team Flash - $1,800 EVOS Holy - $1,800

Overview

The best six teams from the Challenge Season were selected for the Challenge Finals. They were joined by six directly invited MLBB teams in this ultimate stage, which took place from February 10 to 16, 2025.

In the Group Stage of the Challenge Finals, these 12 teams were split into two groups. The top three clubs from each group secured a spot in the Playoffs, while the remaining six were knocked out of this SPS MLBB S6 competition. Team Liquid, ONIC Philippines, and Bigetron were the top three teams in Group A, while Falcons, ONIC, and RRQ Hoshi were the toppers in Group B.

In the Playoffs, ONIC Philippines eliminated RRQ Hoshi from the tournament after winning its opening match against the latter in the Quarterfinals. The club then hammered Team Falcons in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. It then outplayed Team Liquid in the Final and acquired a spot in the Grand Final.

On the other side, ONIC Indonesia beat Bigetron in the Quarterfinal. The team then lost its second game against Team Liquid in the Semifinal and fell to the Lower Bracket. However, the Indonesian squad then bounced back and outclassed Team Falcons and Team Liquid. After winning consecutive matches, it managed to seize a spot in the Grand Final.

ONIC Philippines and ONIC Indonesia faced each other in the Grand Final. The former managed to dominate the match one-sidedly, winning four consecutive rounds and clinching the battle by a scoreline of 4-0. Its star athletes Kingkong, Kirk, and Kelra were notably impressive in this game.

