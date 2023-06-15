Square Enix accidentally leaks Star Ocean: The Second Story remake

The Star Ocean series has always been one of Square Enix's lesser-known IPs but still has received much attention over the years. Now, we know we could see another one thanks to a brand-new leak. This comes from none other than the Japanese publisher themselves. As spotted on the Square Enix Support Website, a banner for Star Ocean: The Second Story R suggests a remake for the acclaimed PS1 JRPG will be announced soon. Its legitimacy is proven by its existence on an official site.

Additionally, it is an obvious choice given it will seemingly follow in the footsteps of the previous installment's remake, released in 2019. Called Star Ocean: First Departure R, it was a remake of the PlayStation Portable (PSP) enhanced port. Here's what players may expect from this surprise leak.

What to expect from Star Ocean: The Second Story R?

The narrative sees players control protagonist Claude Kenni. As part of the Earth Federation, he is designated to a mysterious planet after an odd energy source from it was detected. He comes across a machine that teleports him to a medieval-era planet called Expel. This leads him to discover new friends and teammates as they get together to battle an evil organization while also looking for a way to let Claude travel back home.

The premise is certainly predictable yet enjoyable, as it is inspired by manga and anime. Given that the previous entry's remake introduced brand-new animated cutscenes and character portraits, this aspect will likely return. The gameplay sees the party traverse various locations, taking on enemies and monsters in real-time action battles with over-the-top abilities.

Star Ocean: The Second Story was first released for the original PlayStation in 1998. It also received a remaster for the PSP subtitled Second Evolution in 2008. That said, it is odd that this leak is not titled Second Evolution R. After all, the original game's PS4 and PS Vita remake was based on the PSP version; hence, it was called First Departure R.

Since this takes after the main home console version, could it be a full-fledged 3D remake? The modern entries in the JRPG series, like Divine Force, have been 3D action RPGs. So it would make sense for a modern remake to follow in the same footsteps. Whatever the case is, fans will need to wait for an official announcement from the publisher to know more.

