Stalwart Esports reveals main reasons behind its PUBG Mobile roster’s departure 

On January 23, 2024, Stalwart Esports revealed the main reasons for the sudden exit of its PUBG Mobile Mongolian roster. A few days ago, the team’s players surprised everyone by announcing that they were free agents. The squad has achieved many great feats in the last two and a half years under the banner.

What shocked everybody was their departure from the organization despite securing the second position in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023.

The players announced their exit from Stalwart Esports on January 21, 2024. They thanked the organization and fans for their support over the last few years. They added that they were looking for a new team that shares the same integrity and ambition as them.

Stalwart Esports' statement about PUBG Mobile lineup's departure, dispute, and ongoing legal discussion

In a statement, Stalwart Esports said the organization couldn’t secure the renewal of the PUBG Mobile roster's contracts despite their best efforts to meet and exceed industry standards in terms of monetary compensation. They said:

"The players were given the option to opt out of the renewal clause which they denied and rather expressed their interest in the renewal with Stalwart Esports until the expiry of the contract i-e 1st January, 2024. Unexpectedly in less than 24 hours of the expiry, the Coach refused to renew with us. This sudden shift put us in a challenging position, necessitating last-minute adjustments and causing both financial and Reputational damage to our organisation."

Stalwart Esports added that the players announced their exit amid ongoing legal discussions between them and the organization. It further stated that the players shouldn’t have made any public statements until the dispute was resolved legally by the competent court:

"This compelled us to issue a clarification statement on the same to avoid any confusions and to alarm other esports clubs exploring possible acquisitions, that it should be done at their own risk and cost, on account of the fact that the matter is pending before the courts for adjudication and we shall seek no responsibility for any loss or damages caused to any Esports clubs that may occur due to the court's judgement."

Stalwart Esports then gave the players their best wishes for their future endeavors. The organization also stated that they would provide all the updates regarding the legal proceedings in due time.

The PUBG Mobile 2024 Esports season will kick off in a few weeks. Stalwart Esports is a well-known organization worldwide, and it will be interesting to see what its plans are for the upcoming season.