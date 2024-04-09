Star Wars Outlaws release date, time, and more

The Star Wars Outlaws release date has been confirmed to be August 30, 2024, releasing across the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This information was leaked a few short hours ahead of the official announcement via the YouTube premiere page on the Ubisoft Japan official webpage, and fans are understandably excited.

Star Wars Outlaws release date is set for August 30, 2024

The release date for Star Wars Outlaws has been confirmed to be August 30, 2024, as per the recent teaser trailer released on YouTube.

While Ubisoft is yet to share details on the game's launch time, it's expected to be made available at midnight local time across all platforms and regions.

The campaign for Star Wars Outlaws takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, following the exploits of the outlaw Kay Vess and her partner Nix as they attempt to pull off the “biggest heist the Outer Rim has ever seen”.

Star Wars Outlaws release countdown

A three-day-long early access period will be available for certain pre-order editions

In addition to the Star Wars Outlaws release date, Ubisoft has confirmed a three-day-long early access period for players who purchase the Gold or Ultimate editions of the game. The game will be available from August 27, 2024, for these players.

The early access is also expected to be available for players subscribed to the Premium tier of the Ubisoft+ subscription service, going by prior release patterns.

The Gold and Ultimate editions likely include the Expansion Pass/Season Pass (and its DLCs).

