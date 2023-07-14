StarCraft 3 is reportedly in development at Activision Blizzard

After much clamoring over the years by fans, Blizzard may be reviving a beloved franchise. StarCraft 3 is said to be in development at the American studio as a successor to its 2010 predecessor. This comes from reputable insider Jez Corden of Windows Central. Twitter users asked him about the future of the fan-favorite sci-fi RTS series. As a response, he alluded to the fact that a new entry is coming.

A user specifically asked him if it is the third mainline entry in the series, which he acknowledged as correct. This is big news for fans who have been waiting for a sign among the stars for over a decade.

When does StarCraft 3 release?

Sadly, we have no details except that a new installment is coming. So players will have to wait for official details from the publisher itself. No information about its state of development was provided either, so it is hard to say when it will release. However, it is no surprise that a new entry is in the works.

Blizzard Entertainment has been busy remastering and reviving older IPs. We saw this with Diablo 2 Resurrection, a remaster of the iconic 2000 action RPG. This was followed by the ambitious Diablo 4, which wowed gamers and critics alike with its tight gameplay and beautiful visuals. So no wonder it is now StarCraft's time to shine in the spotlight.

As for the series itself, StarCraft is one of the most renowned real-time strategy game franchises. It debuted in 1998 with the genre-defining original. It highlighted a war between three galactic races in the 25th century AD.

The well-written story and balanced and engaging gameplay enamored gamers and continues to, to this day. The game was eventually remastered for modern platforms in 2017.

Then there's the 2010 sequel, StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty. Another massive hit, it improved upon every gameplay system of the original. It received three major expansions, which offered more ways to indulge in the addictive gameplay.

Could StarCraft 3 come to consoles?

It is hard to say since the series has largely been PC exclusive. In fact, the genre as a whole finds its natural habitat on the PC platform. But then there is the original entry which did receive a Nintendo 64 version called StarCraft 64. Despite being a far inferior version to the main rendition, it was incredibly impressive.

Given that the current-gen consoles have a decent amount of technical grunt under the hood, it may be plausible for this new rumored entry to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Modern RTS titles like Relic Entertainment's Company of Heroes 3 have received console ports, so this is definitely a sign of things to come.

Stay tuned for more development and details on this exciting revelation.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.