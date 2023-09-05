Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has had steady growth in recent years, offering a wide selection of games at a relatively modest monthly subscription. The service has also expanded to include Xbox Cloud Gaming as part of its "Ultimate" plan for both PC and console. With regular content updates, the service is definitely worth the money.

Microsoft has recently confirmed that more games will be heading to the service soon, including the likes of Starfield and Lies of P. Curious readers can find more information regarding the upcoming games below.

Starfield, Lies of P, and more heading to Xbox Game Pass this month

The following list of games has been included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription for both PC and consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) for September 2023:

Gris : Arrives today - September 5.

: Arrives today - September 5. Starfield : Already available via Early Access. The game is to be made available for the rest of the playerbase tomorrow, September 6.

: Already available via Early Access. The game is to be made available for the rest of the playerbase tomorrow, September 6. Lies of P : Arrives September 19.

: Arrives September 19. Solar Ash: Arrives September 14.

All the titles above are also accessible via Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service as part of the Ultimate plan. Of particular interest this month are Starfield and Lies of P, two highly anticipated games. Starfield alone is expected to draw in a huge number of users to the service.

Gris is another title worth checking out, supplemented with its breathtaking visuals and musical score.

List of games leaving Xbox Game Pass in September 2023

As is with every month, a series of games are also leaving Game Pass, starting September 15:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Aragami 2

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Metal Hellsinger

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace

Train Sim World 3

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Players eager to try out these games must rush before they get removed from the service.

All the games above are available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S, with the exception of Amazing Cultivation Simulator - which is only available on PC.