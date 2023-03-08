Starfield release date finally revealed for Fall 2023

Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield is one of the most hotly-anticipated games of 2023. Now, the publisher has revealed a concrete release date for the space-farring adventure. The title is set to arrive on PCs and consoles on September 6, 2023.

Revealed via a brand new trailer, Starfield's director Todd Howard touched down on what fans can expect from their latest and greatest efforts. Additionally, a "Starfield Direct" has also been announced. It is set for June 11, 2023. The livestream aims to unearth new details about the brand new game before its release a few months later.

What can players expect from Starfield and its associated livestream?

Should be a busy day An Xbox Games Showcase is officially set for June 11, which will then be followed the Starfield Direct.Should be a busy day An Xbox Games Showcase is officially set for June 11, which will then be followed the Starfield Direct.Should be a busy day 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EARYZr1pSb

As Bethesda Game Studios' newest IP in over 25 years, the game is set to take players on a journey through a richly realized sci-fi open world. In fact, the release date trailer also offered a glimpse at various gameplay snippets from its in-development build. For one we get a debut look at the gear system as well as new hostile fauna.

Otherwise, from basic free-roam to combat, the game does look to offer an exciting and ambitious experience. Built upon the Creation Engine 2, it is the most visually striking effort yet from the studio, and not just from a technical perspective.

The game seems to feature a mix of familiar yet alien terrain and structures, so players must explore as much as they can.

Todd Howard also spoke up about their development process for the game.

The team is dedicated to providing a well-balanced and well-polished experience, which is why the studio is taking their time with it. This is a good thing as Bethesda-developed games have been notorious for technical issues in the past. However, its massive scope alone will ensure immense care is taken.

Todd Howard also shared minute details on what fans can expect from the experience, a slice of which will be offered at the upcoming June Direct. He says:

"The game has many of the hallmarks you'd expect from us, but it's also a very unique experience"

This is curious since fans are familiar with the largely similar design mantras of both their Fallout and Elder Scrolls games. So far, there do seem to be similar elements, like first/third-person gameplay, gunplay, and exploration.

As for what surprises are in store, players will only find that out at the showcase. Bethesda aims to air the livestream from the studio itself. No word on how long the event will be, but considering that this is a chunky game, players should expect to be tucked in for a ride.

After much delay, Starfield will be arriving on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms only.

