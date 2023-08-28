Starfield release date and time countdown for Xbox and PC

Starfield's release date is almost here, and with about a week to go, anticipation for Bethesda's next RPG is at an all-time high. The first new IP from the Elder Scrolls-Fallout studio in more than two decades, the game is truly setting out to be a new frontier for the genre-defining studio. Exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, the game will also launch on Game Pass Day 1, on September 6, 2023.

However, fans who pre-ordered the Premium Edition will get the pre-order bonus of the Old Mars Skin Pack (also available for the standard edition) along with the Shattered Space Story Expansion, Constellation Skin Pack, and Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack. They will also get nearly a week of early access. The Early Access countdown for Starfield is as follows

Starfield Release Date and Time

Early Access and Release Date across all regions (Image via Bethesda)

As mentioned before, Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023. Players who have pre-ordered the Premium Edition can enjoy the game ahead of its release date with five days early access starting from September 1, 2023. The release time countdown is as follows.

The Starfield Early Access and Release time for all regions is as follows:

Early Access

August 31, 2023

8 PM EDT

7 PM CDT

5 PM PDT

September 1, 2023

1 AM BST

2 AM CEST

10 AM AEST

9 AM JST

Release time

September 5, 2023

5 PM PDT

6 PM CST

7 PM CDT

8 PM EDT

9 PM BRT

September 6, 2023

1 AM BST

2 AM CEST

3 AM AST

5:30 AM IST

8 AM HKT

8 AM CST

9 AM JST

10 AM AEST

12 PM NZST

Starfield Editions and platforms

Starfield is available in two editions on Xbox and PC via Steam and Windows Store. The two editions and their content are as follows:

Standard Edition ($69.99/ €69.99/ £69.99)

Base game

Premium Edition ($99.99/ €99.99/ £99.99)

Base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

How to pre-load Starfield?

Starfield is already available to pre-load on PC and will be available to pre-load on Xbox Series X|S starting from August 30. Here's how you can pre-load the game on different platforms:

PC

Navigate to your library and locate the game.

After you find the game, open the page, and you will see an option to pre-load it.

Click on the pre-load button, and the download will start right away.

Xbox

Navigate to your library and search for the game.

Locate the game and open it. You will see an option to download.

Click on the download option, and it will start to pre-load.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, the developers behind iconic genre-defining RPG series The Elder Scrolls and The Fallout, this space odyssey is the studio's next big game since 2015's Fallout 4 and 2018's Fallout 76.

The game has been in development for the better part of a decade and is being set up as the generation-defying title for Xbox. The hype surrounding the title does remind one of Cyberpunk 2077, where Starfield either has to provide something incredible or runs the risk of being an immense disappointment.