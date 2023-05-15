Starforge Systems announce official partnership with Sentinels esports org

Sentinels announced today that Starforge Systems - a PC company created by content creator group OTK, is joining hands with the North American organization for an official partnership. Starforge will be the official PC supplier for some of North America's best teams and streamers. From Tarik to the VCT squad, members of Sentinels will receive the Voyager Creator Elite PC.

These PCs will give the Sentinels players exactly what they need to dominate the competition in whichever game they’re playing. Starforge Systems is a company owned and created by OTK, and they all come from a gaming background. With that in mind, they know exactly what these PCs need to do for intense, competitive gaming.

Top PC designers Starforge Systems team up with top Esports org Sentinels

The Sentinels organization is home to some truly excellent esports teams in Valorant, Halo, and Apex Legends. It also employs incredible content creators like Tarik, 39Daph, ACEU, and Zombs.

Starforge Systems recently revealed that they will supply the team's players and content creators with the Voyager Creator Elite, which, without a doubt, is a top-of-the-line gaming PC. Whether you’re gaming or streaming, you can play anything available with gorgeous 4K visuals.

The PC boasts an i9-13900K, NVIDIA RTX 4090, and all the other hardware to ensure they can compete at the highest levels. Rob Moore, CEO of Sentinels, spoke about how it feels to be partnering with Starforge Systems.

“This partnership of brands is a perfect fit. We both seek to be the best and have a lot of fun doing it. We can’t wait to put that Starforge logo on our jersey.”

Starforge Systems was created by the content creation powerhouses at One True King (OTK). Co-owned by content creators like Asmongold, Emiru, and Sodapoppin, they are all familiar with what a computer needs to stand out. OTK’s CEO, Tips Out, also discussed the collaboration in a press release.

“We’re very excited to power Sentinels with our Starforge PCs. We all come from the gaming space and deeply understand what’s needed to produce quality content and play competitively at the highest levels. We want to collaborate with and support the best of the industry, and we’re going to do that with the best systems.”

One of the most successful esports orgs in North America is receiving some of the most powerful PCs as a part of this sponsorship. Fans of the organization can look forward to a variety of player, creator, and fan activations in the future to celebrate this partnership.

