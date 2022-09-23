Steam Deck's Q4 reservations appear to be ahead of schedule 

Courtesy of a recent update from Valve, Steam Deck fans have some good news awaiting them. It turns out that production has been going quickly, and so the Q4 reservations are being worked on early. According to a shipping update by the company, the invitations for all Q3 reservations have been met, so Q4 can start early.

It’s an incredibly popular handheld device, and fans have been trying to get their hands on one. It sounds like things are going well, and the Q4 reservations may not have to wait long.

The update reads:

"As some folks on the internet have noticed (we see you Reddit!), we're speeding through reservations at an accelerated pace. This is due to increased production, and we've beaten our own estimates yet again."

Steam Deck production is going quickly, which is good news for fans

Steam Deck @OnDeck Some more good news: We've beaten our own production estimates yet again! As of today we've sent invitations to everyone left with a Q3 (July-September) reservation, and are getting a head start on Q4: store.steampowered.com/news/app/16752… Some more good news: We've beaten our own production estimates yet again! As of today we've sent invitations to everyone left with a Q3 (July-September) reservation, and are getting a head start on Q4: store.steampowered.com/news/app/16752… https://t.co/IC0mkiSUZ6

On September 19, 2022, Valve released a memo on their storefront concerning the Steam Deck production schedule. While this could have been a cause of concern in some cases, nothing could be further from the truth.

The company made it clear that things are going well, much better than they had initially estimated. Valve chalked this up to increased production, and announced that all of the Q3 invitations have been sent out.

“Now that Q3 is done early, we're going to get a head start on the next set of reservations, and are fulfilling reservations that were scheduled for the Q4 window.”

Q3 2022 was for July through September, so Valve is a week or two ahead of schedule when it comes to producing Steam Decks for people that have already reserved theirs. According to their storefront, anyone who reserves one should be able to purchase theirs between September and December.

The Steam Deck can play thousands of games already, and it appears to be worth the hype that owners have been putting out for it. Many of the biggest titles on Steam can be played on it, from Elden Ring, to the recently released Return to Monkey Island.

Not all games on Steam are available on the handheld though, such as the ever-popular Genshin Impact. There are rumors that it could be heading that way in the future, but nothing concrete has been revealed as of this writing.

It’s also a product that appears to be moddable, so players can further enhance the number of games the Steam Deck can play, or simply change the UI and background.

While it is not confirmed, reservations could even be fulfilled by the holiday season, which would make for an exciting Christmas for many fans. This is nonetheless great news for people who are eagerly awaiting Valve's handheld device.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far