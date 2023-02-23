Steam Summer Sale 2023 dates revealed

Steam has announced the entire year's sale schedule, which is a breath of fresh air for those looking to leverage the discounted prices of their favorite games. The Steam Summer Sale 2023 is scheduled for June 29 to July 13. This news is great for players who now have the visibility to save cash for the summer sale.

These dates are usually disclosed when that particular period inches closer. This time around, though, Steam has opted to reveal its discount plans for the entire year to all users worldwide.

Four major seasonal sale schedules for Steam Sales 2023

Take a look at the list and register your eligible titles for upcoming sales/Fests like Sports Fest, Visual Novel Fest, Next Fest, and more.



We're pleased to announce the 2023 Official Steam Sales and Fests schedule!

Steamworks' official Twitter account is yet to release the names of the titles that will be included in the Summer Sale 2023. However, the revelation of the dates gives players a much-needed heads-up to start saving for the games they might have missed out on.

Players can leverage the ongoing Mystery Fest, which is dedicated to all types of detective and mystery games. This fest began on February 20 and will end on February 27.

As per the recent announcement, the beloved platform has the following major seasonal sale dates:

Spring Sale: March 16 to March 23, 2023.

March 16 to March 23, 2023. Summer Sale: June 29 to July 13, 2023.

June 29 to July 13, 2023. Autumn Sale: November 21 to November 28, 2023.

November 21 to November 28, 2023. Winter Sale: December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

Pull out that magnifying glass and thinking cap - Steam Mystery Fest is now live! From now until Feb 27, discover the whodunit, howdunit, and the whydunit with discounts on murder mysteries, psychological horror games, social deduction titles, and more.

This popular digital distribution service features tons of thematic fests this year, like Puzzle Fest, Sports Fest, Stealth Fest, Strategy Fest, and others that focus on a particular genre of games. Another category of sales is Next Fest.

The Next Fest lasts for several days, wherein players can partake in game demos, interact with developers, view numerous live streams, and more. Players can leverage this opportunity to gain insights into their favorite games and even try out their most anticipated titles to make an informed purchase when the game releases.

The previous year's summer sale had some heavy hitters like Cyberpunk 2077, Monster Hunter Rise, Red Dead Redemption 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Elder Scrolls: Online. It remains to be seen which titles will be up for grabs, as 2023 has already had a great start in quality games.

One can expect some excellent titles to be included in the Steam Summer Sale 2023. Players can leverage current Mystery Fest deals on games like Pentiment, Twin Mirror, The Wolf Among Us, What Remains of Edith Finch, Hello Neighbor 2, and other niche titles.

After the Mystery Fest wraps up, fans will have the Spring Sale to look forward to starting on March 16. It will be interesting to see which selection of games shall be available at a discounted price.

