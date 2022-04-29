SteamOS 3.2 Beta patch official notes: Valve finally addresses Steam Deck’s high-pitched fan noise

With the latest 3.2 Beta update, Valve seems to have finally addressed community concerns and brought changes to the Steam Deck’s fan curve. One of the biggest concerns that users have had with the handheld gaming device is that the fan’s whirring was making a lot of noise.

It was often high-pitched and noted to be at around 1,000 HZ, making it incredibly annoying to deal with, especially for those who were trying to concentrate on a particular title.

Thankfully Valve was listening to community feedback and with the Steam OS 3.02 Beta update, the Steam Deck is making considerably less noise now. The developers have added an OS-controlled fan curve that is set to improve user experience in low usage scenarios. Additionally, it will also adjust how the fan responds to different scenarios and temperatures.

Users looking for a more detailed description of the latest Beta patch can look up Valve’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, this article will present all the major highlights.

Official notes from SteamOS 3.2's Beta patch: All changes hitting the Steam Deck

1) Changes to fan control

Valve added an OS-controlled fan curve to improve the experience in low usage scenarios, also adjusting how the fan responds to different scenarios and temperatures.

Valve fixed an issue where OS fan control would not automatically resume after waking up the device from sleep.

2) Support in-game refresh rates

Valve added experimental support for changing the in-game screen refresh rate. The refresh rate will automatically be adjusted to the desired option when going in and out of game.

There is a new slider in the Quick Access Menu > Performance tab that allows players to choose a screen refresh rate between 40-60Hz.

The framerate limit slider values will update accordingly, and will include 1:1, 1:2, 1:4, or uncapped framerate options.

3) Other fixes and additions

Fixed an issue with typing the € key using the Steam keyboard.

Added experimental support for the Steam keyboard being automatically brought up in some cases in Desktop mode.

How to access SteamOS 3.2's Beta patch

As it’s a Beta patch, users will not be bale to download the changes automatically on their Steam Decks. However, they will be able to try out the tweaks by visiting the Beta channel on the device.

To do so, they will be required to go to the Settings menu, select the System option there, and then choose Beta from the OS Update Channel.

