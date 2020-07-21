PUBG Mobile: Stir up some exciting rewards with new Oasis Fresh event

PUBG Mobile has, once again, cracked the perfect recipe to engage users in a one-of-a-kind experience with the opportunity to win exciting rewards.

In the new Oasis Fresh event which will run from 18th July 2020 to 27th July 2020, players are required to collect specific ingredients and combine them together to make a cold and fresh drink.

Once the drink is made, it can be either used in the Spawn Island or in the Cheer Park. Consuming these unique drinks will trigger some fun emote effects.

The drinks can be made by collecting four primary ingredients consisting of syrup, bitters, sour juice and Chilli sauce and finally shaking up the cold drink with some ice.

How to participate:

Players can complete matches in Classic mode to win a chance to get the following ingredients: Syrup, Bitters, Sour juice and Chilli sauce.

Players can get their hands on ice by visiting the Cheer Park.

Once you combine any three ingredients with ice and shake it all together either gently or very fast in order to make your very own drink

During the event, there is a higher chance of getting Syrup on Classic maps, a higher chance of getting Bitters on the Livik map, a better bet of getting Sour juice when teamed up and finally chances of getting Chilli sauce increase with your ranking.

Each drink must consist of three ingredients, and each combination will turn out differently depending on whether it is shaken gently or quickly.

Players that add ice to their drinks win a chance to make a ‘special drink’.

The drinks can be consumed in either Cheer park or Spawn island resulting in some exciting emotes.

Players can make a total of 46 drinks with a chance of winning some exciting rewards as they make more and more drinks. Here is the list of rewards that are up for grabs:

10 drinks: Supply Crate coupon

15 drinks: Rose Sunglasses (7 days)

20 drinks: 5 Classic Crate coupon scraps

25 drinks: 300 AG

30 drinks: Pilot jacket (10 days)

34 drinks: SKS Tsunami skin (7 days)

To win these exciting rewards in PUBG Mobile, put on your chef hats and try your hand at the Oasis Fresh event now!