Stray animated movie announced, being adapted by Annapurna Animation

After delighting gamers across multiple platforms, it has now been confirmed that Stray is being adapted to the silver screens. Annapurna Animation will be creating an animated movie based on the acclaimed indie title. The adaptation of 2022's Best Debut Indie Game is sure to excite fans and the gaming community as a whole.

This year has already seen a couple of highly successful video game adaptations that were quickly lapped up by the audience. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. HBO's The Last of Us also drew widespread praise and positive reviews, with further seasons confirmed.

Annapurna Animation is working on a Stray animated movie

According to Entertainment Weekly, Annapurna Animation is planning to adapt a number of video games that have come under the umbrella of Annapurna Interactive, with Stray being the first one.

For those unaware, the 2022 hit indie title is the debut game of BlueTwelve Studio. Its major highlight is the fact that the protagonist is an orange cat, with whom players get to explore a post-apocalyptic sans-human cyberpunk-esque world that is now inhabited by robots and threatened by mutated bacteria.

Talking about the game and its adaptation, Robert Baird, who leads Annapurna Animation, stated:

"It's a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there's such a hilarious dynamic. So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie. I think it's one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat."

He continued:

How did they pull that off, and how are we going to pull that off in the movie? We will, even though sometimes it feels impossible, but we know that's the essence of the game and the key to telling the story."

He further pointed out that the developers behind Stray stated that the game embodied the idea of "hopepunk," where the notion of hope is seen as an act of resistance. Baird concluded that:

"I love that term, hopepunk. I think, if we are going to do this adaptation justice, this is going to be the first and greatest hopepunk movie that's ever been made."

Stray was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC on July 19, 2022. It was later released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on August 10, 2023. If you are wondering whether you should purchase it, check out our Stray review to make up your mind.