Suicide Squad gets new gameplay reveal at The Game Awards 2023: Story, characters, plot, and more

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League just received a brand new trailer at The Game Awards 2023. The latest footage offers a glimpse at Rocksteady's upcoming action game, from the characters to fresh gameplay snippets. Although not many details were on show, fans still have much to pour through.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming solo and co-op third-person action game.

Thwart the Justice League from wreaking havoc in the upcoming Suicide Squad game

As players know, the villains of the DC Comics universe will be banding together to save humanity after Brainiac's invasion has highjacked the minds of the Justice League, including iconic heroes like Batman and The Flash. Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark will team up to fight the villain and his forces of evil.

As a Rocksteady title, this is indeed a successor to the widely acclaimed Batman Arkham series, including 2015's Batman Arkham Knight. Players will gear up to fight powerful forces like Green Lantern and his power ring as the city around them falls into chaos. The sandbox world crafted by Rocksteady has never been this bombastic, allowing gamers to fluidly zip around the map as one of four characters.

Boasting various abilities and weapons, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be played in either single-player or co-op. With a four-man team, players will be able to wield each anti-hero and take down Brainiac in a joint effort to save mankind.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League launches on February 2, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.