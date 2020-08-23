Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League announced at DC FanDome

The DC FanDome is proving to be quite the day for DC fans, and fans of Suicide Squad especially. With fans getting a sneak peek and a roll call for Jame's Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and gamers witnessing Rocksteady's new project.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Rocksteady was also unveiled after months of rumors and speculation among the gaming community. While the rumors suggested Rocksteady had been working on a Superman game, it turned out to be a much different project.

Superman does feature in the trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, albeit in a mysteriously villainous role. Brainiac has taken control of Earth's mightiest heroes, including Superman, and it is up to the Suicide Squad to stop them.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Announcement Trailer

The trailer mainly featured four members of the Suicide Squad, namely: Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. This would mark King Shark's second appearance during the event.

The trailer featured a ravaged Metropolis, with Brainiac's forces taking over the city and the Suicide Squad being sent in for an assassination mission. They would soon discover their target to be Superman himself.

Superman's appearance was saved for the end of the trailer and showcased him as possibly the primary antagonist of the game. The game has been confirmed to be set in the same universe as the Arkham games.

Fans can only hope for a Batman cameo, although his symbol does make an appearance on a balloon.

The gaming community is eager to find out how the gameplay works with the Suicide Squad being a team instead of one character. Rocksteady has been able to integrate co-op quite well with seamless switching of characters during combat, and Suicide Squad should be no trouble either.

The game has been confirmed for a release on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022. Whether more members of both Suicide Squad and The Justice League will show up in the game is yet to be seen.