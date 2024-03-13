Summer Game Fest 2024 date, ticket sale, and location announced

The date and time for the Summer Game Fest 2024 has been officially announced. It will be held on June 7, 2024, at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The event is also slated to take place over two hours, so there is much to anticipate.

Here are the timings for Summer Game Fest 2024:

2 PM PT

5 PM ET

9 PM GMT

2.30 PM IST

While most details are sparse, early details are enough to hype up fans. That said, here is everything you need to know about the show.

When is Summer Game Fest 2024 and where to watch it?

Expand Tweet

The venue is located in Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, California, USA. Boasting 6000 seats, it will host a sea of fans eager to know what's next for the gaming industry to attend the event.

The tickets for the show will officially be available from May 7, 2024. Those who cannot attend can watch the event from the comfort of their homes, as always. Summer Game Fest 2024 will go live on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms, and fans can expect host Geoff Keighley to return as well.

Which publishers will make an appearance at Summer Game Fest 2024?

The iconic host will handle the reveals of many new games (Image via Summer Game Fest)

Since this is a big showcase, most, if not all, major game makers will attend the event. We do not have any confirmed names, however, so it is hard to say if a certain publisher will be featured or choose to host their own digital event. Nintendo's Direct live streams are the most popular ones in that regard, followed by Sony's State of Play.

In recent times, other publishers, such as 505 Games, have also featured their own showcases. We also have no idea what games will be featured, though late 2024 unconfirmed launches are a given, perhaps even future releases beyond the year, like GTA 5.