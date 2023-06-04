Summer Game Fest Hype trailer showcases Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Alan Wake 2, and more

The Summer Game Fest 2023 is easily the most anticipated gaming event of this year, only seconded by the TGA (The Game Awards) show. To announce and build up hype around this upcoming event, its organizers released a small trailer featuring a huge selection of games. These titles will be showcased during Summer Game Fest 2023.

With the cancellation of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Summer Game Fest has taken its spot as the year's biggest gaming event. It features hundreds of publishers and developers coming together to offer fans a glimpse of what gamers can expect from certain titles.

The newly released trailer showcases very small snippets of games, some of which were anticipated to make an appearance during the upcoming event. The rest will be a total surprise for many. Here's every game that was teased with the recently released Summer Game Fest trailer.

From the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion to Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Everything showcased in the Summer Game Fest trailer

The trailer starts by featuring some recently announced games, such as Mortal Kombat 1 — scheduled to release September 19, 2023 — and Alan Wake 2, which is coming October 17, 2023. Alongside these titles, the clip also showcased Diablo 4, hinting at a possible expansion or seasonal event announcement/reveal.

The trailer also offers an in-engine look at Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, which is also expected to release this fall. Apparently, Xbox will have a pretty good line-up of games to showcase during this Summer Games Fest, including Hellblade 2, a possible DLC for Hi-Fi Rush, and Starfield.

PlayStation recently held an extended showcase. However, it seems this console-maker will be at the upcoming event with its highly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Apart from these heavy hitters, the trailer also featured plenty of snippets from games like Immortals of Aevum, Foamstars, The Talos Principle 2, and Final Fantasy XVI.

In terms of content that some might have found surprising to see in the clip, there were plenty of scenes from Star Wars Jedi Survivors, possibly hinting at a story expansion for this title. Moreover, short glimpses of what look like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Crash 5 were also offered.

The Summer Game Fest is scheduled to be held on June 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT, 3 pm EDT, and 8:00 pm BST.

