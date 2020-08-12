Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) start August 16th, here’s what to look forward to!

Summer Games Done Quick’s live event might have been cancelled, but that doesn’t mean the event as a whole is cancelled. SGDQ starts in just a few days, here’s a preview of what to expect!

SGDQ - Schedule

Ah, SGDQ schedule is online. Starting August 16th.



Zelda Breath of the Wild Dog% is the only BotW run on the schedule, lol.https://t.co/eRFlPodRcT — Surma (@DasSurma) August 10, 2020

The SGDQ schedule (here) has been announced, with the first game being Demon’s Souls at 12:00pm ET. Many of the most popular games occur later in the event, however, and viewers should be sure to check out The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Randomizer run at 6:17pm ET on the 20th.

Also of note are the Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, newer games meant to appeal to longtime fans of the Castlevania games, set to start at 11:48am ET on the 18th. A block of Sonic games is set to start on the 19th at 5:12pm ET as well.

And finally, anyone new or old to speedrunning should be sure to check out the Super Metroid 100% run on the 22nd starting at 11:17am ET, as this game usually closes out any speedrunning event.

What is SGDQ?

In light of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the on-site portion of #SGDQ2020 and instead proceed with an online-only event, Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online.



For more information, including submissions and volunteer information: https://t.co/umiMSaefOZ pic.twitter.com/vLKIKNNAqO — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) June 5, 2020

For the uninitiated, SGDQ is the summer counterpart to AGDQ (Awesome Games Done Quick). The two of these have effectively become the two largest speedrunning events of the year, featuring multiple days of professional speedrunners showcasing their skills to a (usually) live audience.

Although this year they will be skipping out on the live event, they have still managed to organize an online version. SGDQ and AGDQ are always partnered with Doctors Without Borders and the Prevent Cancer Foundation. During the event they have live commentary and accept donations which are read out for all to hear.

So far, the events claim to have raised over $22.3 million dollars for charity. Viewers will be able to watch the event live via Twitch through the GamesDoneQuick channel.